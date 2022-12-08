The Stranglers’ Jet Black dies at 84 after ‘years of ill health’

Sil Willcox, the band’s manager, added: “Jet Black was the real deal. Astute in business, a talented drummer and an obsessive perfectionist.

“I will cherish the times we planned, pranked, ate, drank and laughed on so many great nights together.”

Baz Warne, The Strangers guitarist, said: “I loved Jet. He took me under his wing over two decades ago and I never really came out from under it. I’m so very sad he’s gone.

“He hadn’t been too well for a while, but when I spoke to him most recently, three weeks ago, he was laughing and wanting to hear all the news, still interested and involved. It’s been my privilege to have known and worked with him, and to have called him a friend, and I’ll miss him until the end of my days. Rest in peace big man.”