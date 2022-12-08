Three in ten Brits have felt pressured into drinking alcohol at

And 43 percent even admitted to cancelling social plans to avoid the pressure of drinking alcohol altogether.

Friends are the most likely to persuade others to have an unplanned tipple (33 percent), followed by a partner (30 percent).

And occasions when Brits have faced pressure include weddings (24 percent) and work events (22 percent).

For those who have made up excuses to avoid an alcoholic drink, 38 percent put it down to having an early start the next day, while 32 percent claim to be on medication.

And three in ten tell others they’re the designated driver, even if they’re not – with a fifth lying about wanting to take a break from booze.

However, the real reasons people have chosen not to drink alcohol included wanting to wake up feeling refreshed the next day (32 percent), getting a better night’s sleep (26 percent), and trying to live a healthier lifestyle (25 percent).

Dr Martha Newson, a psychologist specialising in human behaviour, who has partnered with non-alcoholic wine drink McGuigan Zero, which commissioned the research, said: “If you’ve ever made up an excuse to not drink alcohol, you’re in good company.

“The research found that people tend to rely on excuses that are functional, such as having work the next day or driving – placing responsibility outside of their control.

“Interestingly, however, the true reasons that people reported not drinking alcohol were embedded in self-awareness and personal development, such as health, sleep, and wellbeing.”