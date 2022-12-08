Top 10 fixed rate cash ISAs with high interest right now

Withdrawals are not permitted, however, account holders are allowed to transfer the total balance of the account to a new ISA provider during the fixed rate period. Transfers out are subject to a charge equivalent to 180 days’ interest.

Placing fifth is another Nottingham BS account, with its shorter-term Fixed Rate ISA (Issue 127) with an AER of 4.3 percent until January 31, 2025.

The same rules apply; a minimum deposit of £500 is required, interest is applied yearly, withdrawals are not permitted and early transfers out will be subject to a charge equivalent to 180 days’ interest.

Sixth on the list is Secure Trust Bank’s 5 Year Fixed Rate Cash ISA with an AER of 4.3 percent.

A minimum deposit of £1,000 is required to open the account and interest is paid yearly. The term on this bond will end on January 1, 2028.

Partial withdrawals are not permitted. The whole balance will have to be withdrawn if access is needed before maturity and it will be subject to 365 days’ loss of interest.

Hinckley & Rugby BS’ 5 Year Fixed Rate Cash ISA (Issue 2) places seventh with an AER of 4.25 percent.

A minimum deposit of £500 is required to open the account and interest is applied to the balance yearly. Partial withdrawals and ISA transfers out are permitted but will also be subject to 365 days’ loss of interest.

Placing eighth is UBL UK’s 3 Year Fixed Rate Cash ISA with an AER of 4.25 percent.

A minimum deposit of £2,000 is required to open the account and interest is applied when the account matures.

Early withdrawal in full – no partial withdrawals – is allowed before the full term expires. However, there will be an early withdrawal charge of 270 days’ loss of interest.