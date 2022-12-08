Top Christmas gifts Brits give to pets – including new bed and

And 15 percent will research a Christmas meal fit for a king in a bid to spoil their pet with their favourite animal-friendly Christmas meal, alongside their own turkey roast.

A hopeful 13 percent have even bought their pet a festive jumper to wear on the big day – although just 38 percent of these think they will wear it willingly.

And 35 percent think their cat or dog would have some reservations about donning a novelty Santa hat.

Neil Rogers, from M&S Pet Insurance, which commissioned the research, said: “The results of our study show we’re willing to go the extra mile for our furry friends.

“Christmas is a time to treat the ones we love, and to show our family and friends how much they mean to us.

“It’s great to see that our pets, who bring us so much joy day-to-day, are included in this special time of the year.”

The research also found 75 percent see their cat or dog as a key member of the family – while 79 percent get joy out of seeing their furry companion happy and living their best lives.

Other treats pets can expect this Christmas include a new bed, a nice collar and new toys.