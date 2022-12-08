Categories
Entertainment

Troll: 11 Thoughts I Had While Watching The Netflix Movie


SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains explicit details from the entire plot of Troll, so unless you have already seen the Netflix movie, you might want to take cover and proceed with caution.

I had a feeling that Troll — in which a giant mythical creature wreaks havoc on Norway — would end up being a trending hit on Netflix following its early December debut. Now, having seen the new original Netflix movie from director Roar Uthaug (an appropriate choice to helm such a project by name alone), I would say it deserves all the attention it has gotten and, furthermore, is one of the more satisfying and thought-provoking films to come out of monster movie genre (or disaster movie genre) in a long time. See for yourself by taking a look at this breakdown of what went through my head as I watched it, starting at the beginning.

Troll Peaks from Troll

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Love The Way The Movie Establishes Its Folklore Roots 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.