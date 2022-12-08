Using life-like pets to help seniors in Lackawanna County





DUNMORE, Pa. — There is a new way to help seniors feel less lonely using life-like pets.

NEPA Aging Network Alliance in Lackawanna County has spent the last two months collecting donations to purchase the pets, and volunteers started wrapping them.

“We decided in November that we were going to raise money to buy these Perfect Pets for people in nursing homes, assisted living, people who are at the end of life, and others who may need them in the community,” said Kristen Scott, Board of Directors.

More than 30 pets will be distributed to healthcare facilities this Christmas in Lackawanna County.

