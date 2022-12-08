Valiant Hearts Coming Home arriving exclusively on Netflix Mobile

Netflix lands its arguably biggest exclusive so far as Ubisoft’s Valiant Hearts Coming Home will arrive on Netflix Mobile in Early 2023.

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is a sequel to the award-winning story-driven game Valiant Hearts: The Great War. First announced during the The Game Awards pre-show, the new title will be headed to mobile in Early 2023 and will be exclusive to the Netflix Gaming platform, arguably the platform’s first big-title exclusive.

Set during World War I, Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is a dramatic narrative game that follows four characters in a story about friendship, survival, and sacrifice as they deal with the overwhelming impact of war. The game depicts part of the story of the Harlem Hellfighters, the first African-American infantry unit to fight in World War I. Like The Great War, the gameplay features a mix of exploration, puzzles, and action. Walt, the faithful canine companion from the first game, returns to help players solve puzzles.

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is developed by the original core team that created the first installment at Ubisoft Montpellier, in collaboration with Old Skull Games. It is the first of three mobile games that Ubisoft and Netflix are bringing to Netflix members starting in 2023.

Prior to this, Netflix Gaming has been sustained by non-exclusive games arriving on the platform, with the titles not usually having enough weight to tip the scales.

Now, Valiant Hearts: Coming Home will probably still not be enough to make a big shift, but there would be those who would try out the Netflix Gaming platform just to play this sequel to one of mankind’s most emotional games ever made.