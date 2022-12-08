Video: Watch Taylor Fritz’s failed attempt at teaching girlfriend

A fan recently shared a video on social media of Taylor Fritz‘s girlfriend Morgan Riddle receiving tennis lessons from the World No.9.

The video shows him demonstrating a simple forehand while Riddle, a beginner, tries to follow through. After a few unsuccessful attempts, at the end of the video, he hilariously asks Riddle to just get the ball over the net anyhow.

“This went downhill so fast,” captioned the fan who posted the video on Twitter.

The duo have been dating since 2020 and Riddle is often spotted in Fritz’s box, supporting the American tennis ace. Being a social media influencer, she often shares videos of the couple’s experiences on tour.





Through her posts, Riddle frequently shares glimpses of the world of tennis, including what the annual schedule is, how the rankings work and what it’s like for her to attend tennis tournaments around the world.

