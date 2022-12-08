Warning issued over heated blankets as winter freeze hits

As the price of energy has skyrocketed, millions of Brits have turned to cost-effective ways to stay warm this winter, with many investing in electric blankets to avoid turning up the heating. However, as the winter chill settles in the UK, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue have issued an urgent safety warning over the fire risk of heated blankets. Testing conducted in partnership with Berkshire’s Public Protection Partnership (PPP) revealed 76 percent of the electric blankets checked failed to comply with safety guidelines.
Testing was provided by G.E.M.S (SW) Limited, a specialist company which has tested over 290,000 electric blankets across the UK.
Sites for the safety check were established at four different locations across Berkshire: Theale Community Fire Station, Newbury Fire Station, Wokingham Fire Station and Crowthorne Fire Station
Of the 17 blankets assessed in partnership with the fire service and PPP, only four passed the safety check with no fault. 13 blankets failed the test and were recommended to be unsafe for use.
In addition, Berkshire Fire Service has advised homeowners to unplug electric blankets before going to bed or leaving their property.
The concerning findings were also echoed in an investigation conducted by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.
The fire service tested 547 electric blankets, of which 188 failed a series of relevant safety checks. Funding from Public Health England meant the service was able to provide approved replacement blankets to a number of people involved in the testing sessions.
The East Sussex group has also warned users to check for scorch marks or discoloration on the fabric of blankets as an indication that the device should not be used.
Homeowners have been advised to check when they purchased their heated blanket as the product should be replaced a minimum of every ten years.
