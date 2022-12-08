Watch The Game Awards live for Tekken 8, Star Wars Jedi Survivor,

Video game fans are in for a surprise or two at this year’s Game Awards. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the 2022 Game Awards combine new game reveals with a traditional awards ceremony. Different games, studios and individuals will be honoured throughout the night, all the while big publishers will take the time to unveil new trailers. If you want to watch the action unfold live, you can tune in at 12.30am GMT UK time on December 9. Simply click play on the YouTube video below.

In terms of new games and trailers for previously announced titles, Electronic Arts has confirmed plans to show Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay.

The sequel to Jedi Fallen Order will receive an “action-packed” gameplay trailer, alongside a 2023 release date.

Bandai Namco is also confirmed for the Game Awards, courtesy of a new trailer for Tekken 8.

That’s on top of a new Destiny 2: Lightfall reveal, more news on Baldur’s Gate 3 and something from 505 Games – possibly a GTA clone based on the website.

Needless to say, fans can also expect some big new announcements, with Hideo Kojima the most likely to oblige.

Not only do Kojima and Keighley have a good relationship, but Kojima Productions has posted multiple teasers leading up to the big event.

While it’s possible Kojima may be hinting at a Death Stranding sequel, a brand new game seems more likely.

Maybe it’s wishful thinking, but anything from Elden Ring developer FromSoftware would be most welcome. Perhaps the inevitable Elden Ring DLC.

Other games on the fantasy wishlist include GTA 6, Hollow Knight Silksong, Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Half Life 3…. but don’t hold your breath.