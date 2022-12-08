Web3 Antivirus: The all-in-one solution that guarantees Web3

There’s a lot of hype these days about the advent of Web3, which uses blockchain technology to generate immutable copies of data that can be shared and viewed across decentralized networks. The idea is to make data more secure without relying on Web 2.0 centralized cloud services managed by a handful of enormous corporations.

Antivirus software has protected users from Web2 malware, but Web3 creates new challenges that need to be addressed, such as phishing websites and fraudulent smart contracts. In the first three months of 2022, 46,000 users lost nearly $1 billion in crypto. Every day, tens of thousands of scams are committed on Web3. And no one is immune to falling victim to fraudsters.

Users risk losing their digital assets or finances with just a click. A competent Web3 security solution can steer users from phishing websites, intrusions into large market players’ social media accounts, and corporate system assaults.

Web3 Antivirus (W3A) is a trusted extension that knows malicious airdrops, fraudulent smart contracts, and scams inside out to aid users in avoiding potentially hazardous transactions and phishing websites.

On December 1, W3A’s plugin was officially launched, enabling users to get real-time security advice and browse Web3 safely.

What is Web3 Antivirus?

W3A is a free open-source Chrome extension with security audit frameworks behind it. W3A is designed especially for Web3 security and helps users safely navigate and transact in Web3.

Once enabled, W3A alerts users if they are heading to a phishing website. Web3 Antivirus also protects users from signing dangerous transactions or dealing with suspicious assets: it analyzes transactions for red flags and generates a report with an overview of potential threats in a few seconds.

W3A is available in the Chrome Web Store.

The solution supports MetaMask and adds new wallet integrations every week.

The extension also has the following features:

Easy to use : Users don’t have to integrate W3A with a wallet or set it up. They just have to download and enable it to stay safe.

Web3 firewall : No interaction with any smart contract until users learn about potential risks and red flags.

Full transparency : The website traces the transaction back to show users what happens if they proceed.

Checks domain security

Nowadays phishers pretend to be a trusted company to trick users into following a link to a fake or fraudulent website to steal their credentials and get away with fraud. Web3 Antivirus underlies anti-phishing ML algorithms. W3A verifies website addresses against its extensive database using AI similarity validation, searches, and identifies suspicious content and hard-coded logic.

Users get a real-time scam alert, which helps them to decline the malicious link, and avert a phishing attack.

Detects smart contract risks

When users transact with smart contracts, Web3 Antivirus analyzes several properties to identify if the transaction is potentially dangerous. W3A does it in the following steps:

When a user is about to sign a transaction, W3A briefly puts it on hold and analyzes it for potential red flags . Web3 Antivirus simulates the transaction to show what happens if the user proceeds with it. In other words, users may safely view the transaction outcome and examine any vulnerabilities or side effects. W3A generates a report that indicates smart contract risks like dangerous functions or logic, compromising access requests, no verification, and others.

With all the information in hand, the user can decide if they want to proceed with the transaction or decline it.

Future Endeavors

The W3A team is planning on integrating new blockchain protocols and wallets along with developing a brand-new feature named W3A Dashboard. This dashboard will log the history of threats users have handled, along with a detailed list of transactions, delegated token rights, and beyond.

To make sure users never fall prey to fraudulent crypto wallets that snatch away their private keys, W3A is about to roll out a W3A proprietary Anti-Money Laundering framework. Currently, the website is underpinning it with an institutional-grade database with millions of assets and events updated in real time. This feature will be released in a couple of months.

Final Word

The internet is a remarkable medium where anyone can connect with others from around the world. It also implies that there are many potential risks there, such as malicious attacks and data breaches. As the internet is expanding its horizon into Web3 it is crucial to take security seriously, use the appropriate tools and strategies to protect data, and maintain a safe digital presence.

Hence, Web3 Antivirus is a valuable tool that gives users real-time security advice to navigate and transact in Web3 safely. The software is easy to use, loaded with efficient features, and takes utmost precautions to guarantee users’ safety and maintain their security while using Web3.

Today, on December 8, 2022, W3A is released on Product Hunt. Users concerned about Web3 safety can show their support to the solution.

