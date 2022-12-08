Categories
Health

Wesley LIFE hears from local history center


Jared Schnee, the new Manager of the Local History and Genealogy Center of the Williams County Public Library, was guest speaker for Wesley LIFE on Nov. 22. In the spirit of the season, Myrna Grove and Bob Perkins shared a dramatic reading of “Thank You, Sarah: The Woman Who Saved Thanksgiving” by Laura Anderson.

Jared Schnee is a recent graduate of Defiance College with a major in history and a minor in business. His presentation was titled, “The Era of the Carnegie Library”. Andrew Carnegie immigrated to America in 1848 at age 12 from his native Scotland. As a young man, Carnegie worked as a telegrapher and invested in railroads and oil derricks.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.