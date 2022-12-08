Wesley LIFE hears from local history center

Jared Schnee, the new Manager of the Local History and Genealogy Center of the Williams County Public Library, was guest speaker for Wesley LIFE on Nov. 22. In the spirit of the season, Myrna Grove and Bob Perkins shared a dramatic reading of “Thank You, Sarah: The Woman Who Saved Thanksgiving” by Laura Anderson.
Jared Schnee is a recent graduate of Defiance College with a major in history and a minor in business. His presentation was titled, “The Era of the Carnegie Library”. Andrew Carnegie immigrated to America in 1848 at age 12 from his native Scotland. As a young man, Carnegie worked as a telegrapher and invested in railroads and oil derricks.
By the 1870s, he founded the U.S. Steel Corporation and accumulated great wealth. He sold his steel business in 1901 for over $303 billion, surpassing John D. Rockefeller as America’s richest man.
Carnegie dedicated the last portion of his life to philanthropy, specifically to funding libraries throughout the world. He hired a fellow Scotsman, James Bertram, as his assistant to set guidelines and review submitted requests. Local towns were required to make a financial commitment to maintain and operate the libraries.
The first library built by Carnegie was in 1881 at his birthplace of Dunfermline, Scotland. Between 1883 and 1929, Carnegie gave funds for 2,509 libraries, donating $56.2 million. By 1919, Carnegie had sponsored nearly half of all U.S. public libraries. He also funded university libraries.
The Bryan Library began in 1882 with 600 books as a project of Taine Club. At first, the library was housed above a bank, now the current Local History Center’s location. In 1892, the book collection was moved to the court house basement.
In 1902, a local resident, Mrs. Emmett Walt, applied for Carnegie funds and was granted $10,000. Bryan citizens approved the library and gave $1,208 to purchase a lot on East High Street. The cornerstone for the local library was laid Oct. 29, 1903.
Jared Schnee shared information about various libraries funded by Carnegie in the tri-state area and far beyond. He stated that, as in Bryan, women took the lead in establishing 75%-80% of U.S. libraries. Because of racial segregation, Carnegie even funded separate libraries for black persons.
Schnee concluded by outlining the vast resources available at the Local History and Genealogy Center. These include sections about Ohio and each county, military rosters back to the Revolutionary War, Williams County history and historical books and novels. The Photographic Archives contain around 10,000 images of past county activities and businesses.
In Family Files there are over 2,000 surnames and 375 genealogy books. Microfilms of 10 county newspapers date as early as 1857. And, Online Services for research include Ancestry.com, Newspapers.com, Fold3 (military records), Maps and Obituary Database.
The Local History Center and Genealogy Center at the corner of Main and High streets is open to patrons Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with extended hours to 8 p.m. on Mondays.
The next gathering of Wesley LIFE will be on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. in Bryan’s Wesley United Methodist Church Sanctuary. Pastor Steve Rath will perform a piano concert featuring Christmas music. The public is invited.
(Information courtesy of the club.)