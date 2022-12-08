What Cowboy Hats the Yellowstone Characters Wear & Where to Buy

Our readers support us. This post may contain affiliate links. We earn from qualifying purchases. Learn More

Since its release in 2018, Yellowstone has skyrocketed in popularity. People just can’t seem to get enough of the Dutton family and their ranch.

As a Neo-Western drama, Yellowstone is full of classic cowboy style. Fortunately for fans of the show, you can buy the iconic cowboy hats worn by some of your favorite characters.

From John Dutton’s signature buckskin cowboy hat to Walker’s tall crown cowboy hat, you can buy the exact same style the characters wear in the show.

These stunning hats will have you channeling your inner Dutton.

John Dutton

While John Dutton wears a few different cowboy hats throughout Yellowstone, you can purchase his classic buckskin cowboy hat. The hat is made by Greeley Hat Works.

While it takes seven to nine months to make, you will be getting the exact same style John wears in the show. The hat does come with a hefty price tag, however, it is made with only the finest materials.

The hat has a traditional Reiner crease with a braided hatband. It is made from fine fur felt with a medium Patina distress finish. The braided hatband is made from genuine horse hair for an elegant look.

Rip Wheeler

Rip Wheeler’s dark brown cowboy hat is part of his iconic look. Greeley Hat Works makes the signature cowboy hat Rip wears in season one of Yellowstone.

The simple yet tasteful style can be worn every day or for special occasions. As an exact replica of Rip’s hat, it is made of a fine fur felt brown body with a medium Patina distress finish.

The cattleman crown and Reiner brim come together for a timeless look. It features a brown fur felt hatband that you can choose to leave on or take off as desired, just as Rip does in the show.

Kayce Dutton

This versatile black cowboy hat is the same one Kayce wears throughout Yellowstone. The traditional hat is made by Greeley Hat Works.

This perfect replica has a fine fur felt black body with medium Patina distress that is a must-have look in any cowboy’s wardrobe. Black ribbon elegantly lines the crown and edge of the hat.

This hat has a cattlemen crown and Reiner low sides brim shape. The black fur felt gives you the versatility to wear it to formal events or incorporate it into your everyday style. While it may not be cheap, you know you are only getting the best.

Beth Dutton

Beth Dutton is a fashion icon and her signature brown cowboy hat is no exception. Greeley Hat Works makes this stylish hat Beth wears in Yellowstone.

This chic hat is a must-have in your wardrobe. Like Beth, you can pair it with jeans and a jacket or pair it with a cute sun dress for a fun summer look.

The hat has a fine fur sage body with a classic pinch-front crease. Though it may be spendy and takes seven to nine months to make, you won’t regret looking as fashionable as Beth.

Lloyd

Just like Lloyd, this cowboy hat is rugged and dependable. His classic cowboy hat is made by Resistol.

The traditional black cowboy hat is made from 7X fur felt. It features a long rectangle cattleman crown with a genuine self-conforming sweatband.

The hat features a black grosgrain ribbon hatband with a silver hat slide pin. The thick hatband gives it a unique look that any cowboy can appreciate.

Teeter

Unfiltered and spunky, Teeter fits right in with the guys in the bunkhouse. Her stunning cowboy hat is made by Burns 1867.

While Teeter often sports a baseball cap, she does also wear a cowboy hat from time to time. She chooses an elegant buckskin hat with a brown felt hatband.

While this hat might come with a hefty price tag, it won’t go unnoticed when you wear it. Whether in the saddle or out on a date, this hat will keep you looking classy.

Ryan

Ryan is one of the most dependable members of the bunkhouse. His classic black cowboy hat is made by Resistol and is just as reliable as he is.

The elegant black hat features a cattleman crown and is made of 7X fur felt. With a genuine self-conforming sweatband it will fit comfortably on your head for hours on end.

Walker

Unlike the other cowboys at Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, Walker opts for a less traditional style of a cowboy hat. His signature hat is made by Resistol.

The hand-shaped hat features a tall crown that will stand out wherever you go. It is made from 7X fur felt and includes a self-conforming sweatband.

For extra style, the hat has a two-cord ribbon band with a feather and silver hat slide pin. No matter the occasion, this stylish hat will have you looking your best.

Mia

Barrel racer Mia knows a thing or two when it comes to classic cowgirl style. Her chic cowboy hat is made by Burns Custom Hats.

Unlike most cowgirls, Mia rocks a powder blue cowboy hat. While it may not be a traditional color, it is a gorgeous hat that can be worn at rodeos or a night out on town.

The hat features a cattleman shape and is made from 100% European hare. To tie the look together, it comes with a blue snakeskin hatband with a silver buckle set. While it may come at a price, it is a hat you will feel confident wearing.

Laramie

Another barrel racer, Laramie has a great sense of style when it comes to cowboy hats. Her beautiful cowboy hat is made by Burns Custom Hats.

If you are looking for something that’s chic and elegant, Laramie’s hat is the way to go. The champagne color and crisp, sleek design of the hat is perfect for the rodeo ring or a formal event.

The hat is constructed from 100% European hare and has a classic cattleman design. This lavish hat has a matching hatband with a stunning silver buckle set.

