What to watch on Thursday: ‘Harry & Meghan’ miniseries airs on

Law & Order (NBC at 8) A murder suspect escapes police custody; Shaw re-examines his conduct as the arresting officer when a hostage situation occurs; Price’s faith in the justice system falters. Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon’s invention puts him at odds with the university; Meemaw’s video store gets flack from the church.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) Carisi and Rollins collaborate on an important arraignment; Benson attempts to make Noah’s Christmas wish a reality.

CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) The lead suspect in Grace’s disappearance is found murdered, frustrating Catherine; the team works to find out who killed the suspect and possibly locate Grace.

CMA Country Christmas (ABC at 9) Country is coming to Christmas in this musical special, scheduled performers include Steven Curtis Chapman, Dan + Shay, Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Molly Tuttle and the War and Treaty.

Harry & Meghan (Netflix) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, provide intimate details about their relationship, from their early courtship to stepping back as working members of the British royal family.

A Gingerbread Christmas (Food Network at 8) Hazel returns to her hometown for the holidays, where she finds romance with a local contractor who has been helping her father with the family bakery.

Scentsational Christmas (Lifetime at 8) A pretty perfumer and handsome writer work together to save her father’s candle business and find love along the way.

The Elephant Whisperers (Netflix) A south Indian couple devotes their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant.

Christina on the Coast (HGTV at 8) Season 4.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) Season 14.

Superstar (ABC at 10:01) Season 2.

Doom Patrol (HBO Max) Season 4.

South Side (HBO Max) Season 3.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Neal Brennan.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Steve Martin, Martin Short, H.E.R., Adam Blackstone, Mary Mary, Inayah, the BBE Big Band.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Alicia Keys, Eddie Izzard.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jean Smart, Wes Bentley, Charley Crockett.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Olivia Colman, Sam Mendes, Micheal Ward.