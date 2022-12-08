Categories
Wimbledon security guard refused Roger Federer SW19 entry in


Federer eventually gained access to SW19 when a security guard at another entrance asked for a picture. “I went around to a different gate, and one of the security guards asked me for a selfie. I was like, ‘yes!’ Finally, they let me in, and I thought about giving a wave to the person who didn’t let me in, but I didn’t do it,” he added.

His failed attempt to enter SW19 is a testament to the All England Club’s security levels when the tournament isn’t ongoing. But denying a legend of the famed grass courts entry, membership card at hand or not, is perhaps a little close to becoming over-the-top.

