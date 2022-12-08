Winds of Winter – George RR Martin admits how many pages he has

After hearing of the 11 year delay, Patterson said: “I’ve heard of writers’ block, this is more like writers’ constipation. I actually have the opposite problem, I suffered from writers’ diarrhoea.”

He also advised that Martin change his writing methods since he still uses an ancient DOS computer and WordStar word processor. The 75-year-old, who has written a novel with President Bill Clinton, said: “Try something else, then, ’cause that’s not working.” Patterson even dared to ask: “How many pages do you have so far in this 11 years?”

