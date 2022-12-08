“With All the Nordic Countries in NATO, the Region Will Have a

Tug of war over which NATO command

Another issue is about which NATO command Sweden and Finland will be under. NATO currently has three headquarters at an operative level. These are located in Naples in Italy, Brunssum in the Netherlands, and Norfolk in the US.

Joint Force Command Norfolk was opened in the US state of Virginia in the fall of 2020. The command has the main responsibility for the North Atlantic and the transatlantics, while the Baltic countries, for example, fall under the command in Brunssum. One question is if the latter has the capacity for Finland and Sweden as well, or if it is beneficial for them to come under Norfolk.

Norway has clearly stated that it wants to be a part of the Norfolk command, considering the reinforcements that will come from the US, the importance of the Atlantic, and the Kola Peninsula, explains Friis.

“For Norway, NATO’s future is absolutely central to our security. NATO must continue to develop in order to become even more relevant and effective, both on a political and military level. We look forward to finalizing the new regional NATO plans. We expect that Norway will fall under a new regional plan for NATO’s Joint Force Command Norfolk. I am certain that this plan will strengthen NATO’s ability to lead operations and secure the Atlantic Ocean and the High North,” stated Minister of Defense Gram in Berlin.

“In terms of supplies, it will probably be good if Sweden and Finland end up under the same command as Norway, even if they can be considered closer to Brunssum in terms of population and politics. I see a possible tug of war here and think that from a Norwegian point of view, it may be better if our neighboring countries end up under Norfolk,” concludes Friis.