Women’s Tennis Releases 2023 Spring Schedule, Opens Home Slate on

CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs women’s tennis team and head coach Chad Camper have finalized and released the upcoming 2023 spring schedule which begins January 15, the program announced on Thursday morning.



Following a strong showing in the fall, the squad looks forward to an exciting spring season and build on last year’s Southern Conference Tournament semifinal appearance, which marked the program’s first since 2018.



“The spring season is full of good competition to excel the program and prepare for the Southern Conference slate later in the year,” said Camper in regard to the schedule announcement.



The season kicks off with a pair of road matches at UNC Asheville (January 15) and Western Kentucky (January 20) before the home slate commences on January 29 against Lee. Non-conference home opponents feature EKU (February 10), Presbyterian (February 12) and Murray State (February 18) among others.



The Mocs will host SoCon opponents Samford (March 24), UNCG (April 2) and Furman (April 6) while traveling to Mercer (March 18), Wofford (March 26), ETSU (April 8) and Western Carolina (April 14). The 2023 Southern Conference Tournament will return to the Scenic City on April 20-22 at the Champions Club.



The full schedule can be found below or by clicking HERE. All times, opponents and locations are subject to change. All home matches will be played at the UTC Tennis Center on campus, weather permitting.



DATE OPPONENT TIME

January

15 at Asheville TBA

20 at WKU 2 p.m.

29 Lee Univ. TBA

February

3 at MTSU TBA

10 EKU TBA

12 Presbyterian TBA

17 Tennessee St. TBA

18 Murray State TBA

25 Alabama A&M TBA

26 TN Wesleyan TBA

March

4 at Jax State TBA

5 at Troy TBA

11 at Austin Peay TBA

18 at Mercer* TBA

19 at Clemson 4 p.m.

24 Samford* TBA

26 at Wofford* 1 p.m.

April

2 UNCG* 10 a.m.

6 Furman* TBA

8 at ETSU* TBA

14 at W. Carolina* TBA

20-22 SoCon Tournament (Chattanooga, Tenn.)



All times, opponents and locations are subject to change

BOLD – HOME (UTC Tennis Center – weather permitting)

*SoCon Match

