WTO Rejects US Tariffs on Metals Imposed by Trump, Norway Says

The World Trade Organization said the US violated trade rules when it imposed steel and aluminum tariffs that former President Donald Trump said were necessary to protect America’s national security, according to an email from Norway’s Foreign Ministry.

Such a ruling, which has yet to be confirmed by the WTO, would undermine one of Trump’s most controversial trade decisions. It could also increase pressure on President Joe Biden to reconsider a series of internationally unpopular tariffs aimed at protecting US manufacturing jobs in swing state voting districts.

The Norwegian government sent out an email announcing the decision, but a spokesman …