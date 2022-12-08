Yazi Academy Highlights How AI and Machine Learning can Enhance

ACCRA, GHANA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Yazi Academy has unveiled an app that uses a human learning algorithm to help both teachers and students evolve as they learn. It customizes the learning modality courses and pace of learning based on the requirements of the students. The app, which is meant for students from the age of 7, is available for downloading on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store and is referred to as an ‘Uber for education’ that connects vetted teachers with verified credentials with learners and takes them through a learning experience that has been specifically tailored to meet their needs.

The pandemic and the need for online learning imposed by the requirements for social distancing transformed the medium in which education was delivered. Education had to be delivered online. Though the medium changed, the content essentially remained the same, and many edtech applications have just transferred content that was delivered in classrooms to online platforms. Yazi Academy seeks to fundamentally transform education by working with teachers, whom they call guides, to provide content tailored to the learner. They endeavor to bring to the world a new educational experience, one where student-centered learning is genuinely realized and where the right tools, knowledge, and skills are delivered at the right time for optimal impact.

The workplace of today has changed significantly from how it used to be. Roles are no longer clearly defined, and workers who upskill on a regular basis to juggle multiple roles are valued more than those who have experience in just one domain. While other fields like medicine have evolved a lot, education has not undergone many changes and still has a very top-down structure. The Yazi app is seeking to change this with a more interactive learning platform that still retains the teacher as the mentor and guide so that students get access to lessons that meet the most stringent educational criteria in terms of quality. The app will provide them with personalized recommendations as the algorithm picks up on their style of learning.

With the advent of Google and other search engines, various information is available online with a simple click. But students still need to learn through a guided process where this information is verified and communicated effectively for easier understanding. The teacher is now more of a facilitator, and with the greater availability of self-paced online learning courses, teachers also need to adapt to the new medium of delivery by taking on new teaching methods and using technology options to the maximum extent. Students can register on the app for the courses they want to take, like algebra, robotics, or coding. Based on their current knowledge level, age, and grade, the app will use Yazi Academy’s proprietary algorithm to guide them through courses with the help of qualified teachers.

When it comes to teachers, there is also a portal for them that gives them access to training materials to upskill and improve their teaching capabilities if they successively get two star reviews from students. They can also create courses and upload them to the portal, where they will be posted after they have been approved by Yazi’s educational experts. The entire fee received for e-learning materials uploaded by teachers is given to them.

Said Rama Zomaletho, Founder and CVO of Yazi Academy, “Our goal is to transform education as we know it today through our human learning algorithm. While technology has transformed learning to some extent in the developed world, it has yet to bring about significant change in places like Africa. Through our Yazi Academy, we are seeking to bridge this gap between technology and culture to help education evolve systematically without disrupting the sector. With our app, students can interact on a one-to-one basis with highly experienced and qualified teachers while learning in a self-paced manner. Even for online materials, they can seek advice from our teachers and mentors to clear their doubts. Our human learning algorithm accelerates the pace at which students learn by using a combination of vision AI and predictive AI. Ultimately, our aim is to democratize access to online education.”

