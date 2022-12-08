Yellowstone Limited Edition 2018 Review | Whiskey Raiders

Categories
  • Intro:

    Release in 2018, this is one of the first vintages of Yellowstone”s Limited Edition Bourbon releases. This release is a blend of 4 to 12yr bourbons, and it’s finished in wine casks. Let’s dive on in.

  • Nose:

    Rich honey, grape, char, vanilla and toffee. Sweet and expressive on the nose, the wine is certainly present, and there’s lots going on.

  • Taste:

    Rich on the palate. Punch of caramel, cranberry, rasberry, cherry, char and fudge. Pleasant sweet oak and tannins. Caramel, a touch of tobacco, maple.

  • Finish:

    Long finish, oddly powerful with a good bit of ethanol, orange peel, cherry, balsamic, tobacco and maple candies. It’s wild how diverse and complex this finish is, hangs for a good long while.

  • Overall:

    Really impressed with this one, it’s wine forward, complex, yet quintessentially bourbon and full of character.

  • Score:

    7

