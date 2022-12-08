Yellowstone Limited Edition 2018 Review | Whiskey Raiders

Release in 2018, this is one of the first vintages of Yellowstone”s Limited Edition Bourbon releases. This release is a blend of 4 to 12yr bourbons, and it’s finished in wine casks. Let’s dive on in.
Rich honey, grape, char, vanilla and toffee. Sweet and expressive on the nose, the wine is certainly present, and there’s lots going on.
Rich on the palate. Punch of caramel, cranberry, rasberry, cherry, char and fudge. Pleasant sweet oak and tannins. Caramel, a touch of tobacco, maple.
Long finish, oddly powerful with a good bit of ethanol, orange peel, cherry, balsamic, tobacco and maple candies. It’s wild how diverse and complex this finish is, hangs for a good long while.
Really impressed with this one, it’s wine forward, complex, yet quintessentially bourbon and full of character.
7
Source link