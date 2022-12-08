Yellowstone Limited Edition 2018 Review | Whiskey Raiders

Intro: Release in 2018, this is one of the first vintages of Yellowstone”s Limited Edition Bourbon releases. This release is a blend of 4 to 12yr bourbons, and it’s finished in wine casks. Let’s dive on in.

Nose: Rich honey, grape, char, vanilla and toffee. Sweet and expressive on the nose, the wine is certainly present, and there’s lots going on.

Taste: Rich on the palate. Punch of caramel, cranberry, rasberry, cherry, char and fudge. Pleasant sweet oak and tannins. Caramel, a touch of tobacco, maple.

Finish: Long finish, oddly powerful with a good bit of ethanol, orange peel, cherry, balsamic, tobacco and maple candies. It’s wild how diverse and complex this finish is, hangs for a good long while.

Overall: Really impressed with this one, it’s wine forward, complex, yet quintessentially bourbon and full of character.

Score: 7

By t8ke

Our in house critic rates spirits on a scale of 0-10 (10 best) and is aggregated the same as external sources