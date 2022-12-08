‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 6 Teaser Hints Things Go Awry at

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

Episode 6 teaser hints someone needs to be life flighted from the gathering

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6 is titled “Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow, and You.” The official episode synopsis reads, “The Duttons and the Yellowstone enjoy an almost perfect day branding cattle; Montana gets an unexpected visitor from outside; Sarah continues to sink her teeth into Jamie; Rainwater deals with a challenger from within.”

Teasers show Monica and Summer back at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Summer walks among the gravestones of Duttons past. Monica says, “When I say we give everything to this land, I do mean everything.” She appears to be talking to Summer in this scene.

The clips from the cattle branding are a little more interesting. Episode 6’s title and synopsis hint at an idyllic trip for the Duttons. However, the teaser also shows a life-flight helicopter arriving, and that can’t mean good news. It’s a two-day ride on horseback to the gathering, so if something goes wrong, a helicopter will definitely be needed.

Who gets hurt at the cattle branding?

So who gets hurt in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 6? Some fans have speculated that it’s Kayce, Rip, or even Monica back at the Dutton Ranch. However, there’s another likely candidate. It’s probably not Beth or Rip because, in one clip, Beth shows up riding a horse and takes off her hat in surprise. In the same clip, it sounds like Rip’s voice asking, “What happened?”

Another scene shows John comforting one of the teen boys. This boy could be Tate, but he looks a lot more like Carter. If Carter is upset, it’s likely not Kayce who got hurt since they don’t know each other very well. This leaves one more likely option — Lloyd.

Carter and Lloyd bonded considerably while Carter learned to work on the ranch. It wouldn’t be off the wall for Lloyd to sustain an injury during their travels or the cattle branding, considering he is one of the older ranch hands.

Yellowstone airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.

RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’: What Happened to John Dutton’s Wife?