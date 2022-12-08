‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 6 Teaser Hints Things Go Awry at

Previously in Yellowstone Season 5, the Duttons prepared to attend a cattle branding. Monica and Summer stay behind and watch the rest of the group ride away. The event seems to be an idyllic couple of days, but a teaser for episode 6 hints that things might go awry.
What happened in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 5?
In Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 5, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch prepares to attend the spring gathering to brand cattle. Although it’s a two-day ride on horseback, Beth wants to go with Rip, Carter, and her father. Kayce and Tate decide to attend the gathering as well.
Meanwhile, Summer and Beth’s conflict finally comes to a head. The women get in a fistfight in John Dutton’s front yard and oddly gain mutual respect. Before Beth leaves for the gathering, she tells Summer to take a walk around the ranch while they’re gone.