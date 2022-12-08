‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Some Fans Think They Will Finally Get

Yellowstone Season 5 has already seen the tragic death of one member of the Dutton family. Thanks to a promo for episode 6, some fans believe another death is coming soon. If the clues fans are pointing to as proof of this latest theory turn out to be true, the character death fans are predicting is something they are actually looking forward to.

Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, and Luke Grimes | Paramount

Kayce and Monica Dutton lost their baby in the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 premiere

At the end of the first episode of season 5 — titled “One Hundred Years Is Nothing” — a very pregnant Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) was on her way to the hospital with her teenage son Tate (Brecken Merrill) when she got into a terrible car accident.

Monica was having cramps three weeks ahead of her due date, so she decided to drive herself to the hospital in Billings. But as she drove down a dark two-lane highway in Montana, her cramps got progressively worse.