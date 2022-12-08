Zoe Saldaña Opened Up About The Downsides Of Marvel’s Secrecy

Zoe Saldaña doesn’t sound like the biggest fan of the lengths Marvel goes to in order to keep its scripts a secret.
While working on the third movie, Marvel forced Zoe to take down a video where she could merely be seen flipping through a binder that apparently contained information about the film.
Zoe eventually reposted the video — but this time with the binder scribbled out.
Looking back on filming this year, Zoe says the security around the script doesn’t leave her a lot of time to prepare, either.
“That’s not cool, because you have to memorize, you have to prepare, you have to do research. And I tend to take myself a little too seriously sometimes,” Zoe told InStyle.
And in a slight dig to Marvel, Zoe added that she much prefers to work with directors who trust her with scripts.
“I really enjoy working with filmmakers that don’t underestimate my intelligence and know that I am an adult. I will be discreet,” Zoe said.
She continued, “It is as important to me as it is for him or her that I don’t let these scripts out of my sight.”
While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hasn’t even premiered yet, it doesn’t seem like Zoe is in a rush to do any more Marvel films, especially considering her recent comment about franchises.
“I feel that for the last 10 years of my life, I’ve been just stuck. I felt stuck doing these franchises,” she told Women’s Wear Daily, adding, “It also meant that I felt artistically stuck in my craft of not being able to expand or grow or challenge myself by playing different sorts of genres and different roles.”
It’s unclear if we’ll see any more of Zoe after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but one thing is for sure — Marvel isn’t going to let anyone know ahead of time!
