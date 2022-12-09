1 woman dead, another injured after stabbing at Toronto subway

A man is in custody after a double stabbing at a Toronto subway station on Thursday afternoon that left one woman dead and another woman injured.

The injured woman is listed in stable condition in hospital, police told reporters at a news conference outside the station in the city’s west end.

Police said officers responded to calls about a person assaulting and stabbing people on the eastbound subway platform shortly after 2 p.m.

They said two women were found with stab wounds and were taken to hospital, where one of them died.

Const. Shannon Whitehead, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said she cannot confirm the ages of the women.

Police said they are continuing to investigate. The station remains closed and behind police tape.

The Toronto Transit Commission said there’s no subway service between Keele and Jane with shuttle buses running instead. Buses aren’t stopping at High Park and are being redirected to Keele.

In a tweet, TTC CEO Rick Leary said the transit agency would add more special constables and uniformed staff to the subway system, starting on Thursday, in response to the stabbing.

“The TTC moves hundreds of millions of customers every year without incident, but is constantly looking at ways to improve safety,” he said.

Mayor John Tory, for his part, said in a statement on Thursday that the news of the stabbing was shocking.

“Like all Torontonians, I was shocked to hear about the fatal stabbing at High Park station this afternoon. We can never accept acts of violence of this kind happening anywhere in our city. My thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has lost her life,” Tory said.

“We will simply have to sit down again with the TTC and police officials to see what more we can do to ensure the safety of TTC passengers beyond the many measures the TTC has put in place.”