10 Best Football Movies Streaming Right Now, Ranked

They say baseball is America’s pastime, but football is the country’s passion and obsession. The NFL dominates the airwaves throughout its season, and college football offers a whole other league of sports entertainment to keep fans busy. But in between seasons, a good football movie can be just the thing to tide fans over.





A great football movie can be a gritty portrayal of the brutal sport, a sidesplitting comedy, or an emotional tear-jerker. The thing that makes great football movies great, however, is that they have heart. With the help of streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max, fans can have all the best football films ready to play at the click of a button.

10/10 Johnny Be Good

91 minutes, streaming on Tubi, Pluto TV, Roku, and Amazon Prime

In his first non-nerd role, Anthony Michael Hall plays Johnny Walker in the 1988 comedy Johnny Be Good. Fans who remember Hall from 16 Candles and Weird Science were shocked at how mature and buff the actor had become for the role.

Johnny Be Good does a shockingly good job portraying the dirty business of college football recruiting. Walker was tempted by cash, cars, and even a coach’s wife, but in the end he made the right choice by picking a school where he could get a solid education.

9/10 Remember The Titans

113 minutes, Streaming on Disney+

Remember the Titans tells the true story of the efforts to integrate a Virginia high school football program in the early 1970s. Though the Supreme Court had ordered the integration of schools years before, many places still had separate teams for Black and white students.

Coach Herman Boone, the previous coach of the Black squad, was given the reigns to the newly integrated team and faced resistance from all sides. Though it is often panned for being predictable, Remember the Titans has social importance, tense drama, and an uplifting ending.

8/10 Necessary Roughness

108 minutes, Streaming on Amazon Prime with STARZ

With almost the same plot as Major League, Necessary Roughness proves it pays to steal from the best. After their roster is gutted by sanctions, the Texas State University Fightin’ Armadillos scramble to field a team with the most improbable players.

Much like Jake Taylor in Major League, Paul Blake is a player past his prime who wants one last shot and gets it. Necessary Roughness doesn’t pull on the heart strings or offer any particular insights, but it is a rollicking good time perfect for any party night.

7/10 Any Given Sunday

157 minutes, Streaming on Netflix

Any Given Sunday delivers the rawest and realistic portrayal of professional football ever put on film. The fictitious Miami Sharks, once a powerhouse, struggle with injuries and infighting as they attempt another playoff run.

Head coach Tony D’Amato, played by Al Pacino, must deal with a hostile new owner, a backbiting coaching staff, and a quarterback controversy, as he tries for one last moment of glory. Though it has a nearly three-hour running time, Any Given Sunday packs enough action and intrigue to make it feel as brief as sudden death overtime.

6/10 The Replacements

118 minutes, Streaming on HBO Max and Tubi

Following the sports comedy formula, The Replacements is a tale of lovable misfits set up to fail but who find a way to win. A strike has left the Washington Sentinels with an empty roster. Coach McGinty, played by Gene Hackman, fills the team with the best and weirdest players available.

Former All-American QB Shane Falco, played by Keanu Reeves, is chief among these replacements as he gets a second shot at his bombed career. Contending with every obstacle imaginable, Falco somehow pulls the ragtag crew together and makes the playoffs. Despite being formulaic, The Replacements is a lot of fun and has plenty of emotional heart.

5/10 North Dallas Forty

119 minutes, Streaming on Pluto TV, YouTube, and Amazon Prime

Based on a novel by a former Dallas Cowboys player, North Dallas Forty tells a story of the decadent party lifestyle of professional football in the 1970s. The North Dallas Bulls were a little too close to the NFL Cowboys, making it a bit controversial.

Despite its hedonistic appearance, North Dallas Forty is actually about the deterioration of the friendship between WR Phil Elliot, who must take pain pills to extend his career, and the flamboyant womanizing QB Seth Maxwell. This leads the dramedy to have a great mix of hilarious laughs and truly touching moments.

4/10 Friday Night Lights

118 minutes, Streaming on Peacock

Before it was a great TV series, Friday Night Lights was an even greater film. Portraying the importance of high school football in small town life, the movie follows the ups and downs of the Perlman Panthers’ run at the Texas state championship title.

Friday Night Lights checks all the boxes of triumph, tragedy, and redemption. It sucks the audience into the lives of the players and coaches, each trying to live up to the other’s expectations. Additionally, the film features a great soundtrack with jams by Bad Company, ZZ Top, and Public Enemy.

3/10 The Waterboy

90 minutes, Streaming on Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Sling TV

Of all the Adam Sandler on-screen personas, there’s none better than Bobby Boucher Jr. in The Waterboy. Burned-out Coach Klein discovers that the socially awkward team water boy has triggered rage that is perfect for the football field. He recruits him for the struggling South-Central Louisiana State University Mud Dogs.

Unfortunately, Bobby’s overbearing mama disapproves of football, which she calls foosball, and he must sneak around her to play for the team. The premise is preposterous and the performances are over-the-top, but in the end, this is a surprisingly heart-warming story.

2/10 Brian’s Song

74 minutes, rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Vudu, or Redbox

Viewing Brian’s Song requires a box of tissues as it is one of the saddest tear-jerkers ever made. Originally aired as an ABC Movie of the Week, this “guy cry” film was so popular that Columbia Pictures released it in the theaters.

Brian’s Song chronicles the life of Chicago Bears player Brian Piccolo, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer, and his friendship with star running back Gayle Sayers. Though there’s a strong social message, the power of the movie is the sadness of Piccolo’s tragically short life.

1/10 The Longest Yard

121 minutes, Streaming on The Roku Channel

With no disrespect for the competent 2005 The Longest Yard remake, no film captures football madness and mayhem better than the original. Disgraced ex-pro QB, Paul “Wrecking” Crewe, finds himself in prison, where the warden wants him to form an exhibition squad for the guards’ semi-pro team to beat up on.

Known as the “Mean Machine,” the prisoners’ team proves to be a formidable opponent for the guards, so the warden threatens and blackmails Crewe to throw the game. What follows is a tremendous display of the independence and resilience that football fans expect from a great sports movie.

