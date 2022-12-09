10 Books That Read Like Hallmark Christmas Movies, According To

To the delight of its fans, Hallmark Channel recently announced 40 new Christmas movies coming to the network for the holiday season. While this seems like enough entertainment for months, Hallmark movie fans are greedy when it comes to getting those warm and fuzzy feelings.





Redditors have come to the aid of their fellow fans by suggesting an extensive selection of books that aren’t based on the movies but are sure to give readers the same feelings they get when watching the films. These books include elements of romance, unlikely pairings, and even some inspirational stories that fans can connect to on a personal level, making them perfect to curl up with between movie premiers.

The Little Shop on Silver Linings Street – Emma Davies

When people go to Reddit for book suggestions, Redditors do not disappoint. In a thread asking for Hallmark-like books, Redditor econoquist suggested, “The Little Shop on Silver Linings Street by Emma Davies.”

The novel has elements of the best Hallmark movies, including a small-town shop changing owners leaving the main love interest on the brink of losing everything she cares about, and a choice of who is her true love. While there is some drama, the book aligns with some of the best winter-themed Hallmark movies.

The Christmas Bookshop – Jenny Colgan

Jenny Colgan is known for her warm and cozy books that focus on small-town dynamics, finding oneself through adversity, and falling in love. So it is no surprise that Redditor pinkranunculus suggested, “The Christmas Bookshop by Jenny Colgan” in a thread about Christmas-themed books that give those warm and fuzzy feelings.

Even though the book takes place in Scotland, it still has Hallmark-like themes, with the main character losing her job but falling into something more of a passion than a career, as well as a romance that will thrill book and movie lovers alike.

Redditor aedelwild provided a list of books that give readers all the feelings Hallmark has been able to convey through the screen on a page, saying, “Christmas at the Little Wedding Shop by Jane Linfoot,” set in Cornwall, by the sea.

Few things give readers romantic and happy feelings like weddings and the preparation leading up to them, making this novel the perfect mix of holiday glee and anticipation. The book also explores the dynamic between sisters, in which many readers can find comfort and humor, as they have likely navigated some of the same situations.

Winter Street Series – Elin Hilderbrand

One book is excellent for passing the time in the winter, but what is even better is a series of books that Redditor PeeparPepperoni pitched as “winter in Nantucket, following a family & their drama,” written by Elin Hilderbrand called Winter Street series.

The series takes readers through the love and loss and love again, making it tear-jerking and heart-warming, a combination that makes up some of the best Hallmark movies of all time, Christmas-themed or otherwise. The added family drama is a bit more intense than Hallmark movies, but the overall sentiment is the same as their programming.

Twelve Dogs Of Christmas – Lizzie Shane

No matter the season when dogs are involved in a story, it will make readers feel sentimental and probably cry. Adding all the tidings of Christmas to a story about dogs sounds like a Hallmark movie in the making, but it is a novel by Lizzie Shane. Redditor pinkranunculus added “Twelve Dogs of Christmas.” to their list of suggestions for a fellow Redditor needing a few holiday books for their loved one.

This book takes on the single-dad storyline, as well as the theme of being in a small town, making it a unique mix for Hallmark lovers. The single-dad trope isn’t explored in their films as much as others, which is perfect for those feeling like the movies are too repetitive.

The Matzah Ball – Jean Meltzer

Redditor elleelledub offered a Hanukkah-themed romance saying, “The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer.” Mixing in with the Christmas theme, the book is actually about a Jewish woman who hides her true identity because she loves all things Christmas.

This case of hidden identity adds a stress level for the reader, making them want to get to the end of the story as quickly as possible. Like some of the best Hallmark movies, The Matzah Ball tackles more significant issues like chronic illness and the pressure to work when one should be resting.

Lovelight Farms

When Reddit user was looking for a fun new Christmas romance, one Redditor said, “I’ve heard great things about {{Lovelight Farms}},” which is a romantic comedy that follows what is supposed to be a magical Christmas but turns into a disaster involving fake dating and a cash prize of $100,000.

Besides these elements, the book has some of the most common tropes found in Hallmark Christmas movies, making it the perfect book to break up audiences’ screen time or when traveling for the holidays.

The Christmas Guardians – Janice Voorhies

Redditor Yaoming4life suggested, “The Christmas Guardians by Janice Voorhies” as the perfect book for a deeply emotional but Christmas-themed story in Utah. It has the community elements that make Hallmark movies feel like slices of life from a simpler time and place.

The book also has cozy features, mystery, romance, and contemporary commentary on what breaks apart communities, which is more serious than most of the made-for-TV movies but doesn’t take away from the Christmas cheer throughout the novel.

Home Sweet Christmas – Susan Mallery

Christmas lovers are picky about their book selection, so when one reader had specific tastes, Redditor ChristianKaoss said, “Home Sweet Christmas by Susan Mallery was great and seems like just what you may be looking for. 5/5 for me.”

The setting is a small town that is practically a copy of the villages from some of the best Hallmark Christmas movies, with the added touch of not one but two romances that keep readers turning pages until the very last sentence. There are the expected Hallmark-esque tropes in the novel, like someone who has left their small town coming back home and someone who may not be who they say they are.

My True Love Gave To Me – Multiple Authors

When one Christmas story isn’t enough, there are luckily anthologies full of good tidings and cheer. Redditor sondrawr_ said, “If you’re open to anthologies, My True Love Gave To Me was a super cute and cozy YA collection.”

While the collection is aimed at younger audiences, the stories are focused on romances and don’t leave the realm of being family-friendly, which Hallmark has become known for in its films. With 12 different authors, there is at least one story that readers can find enjoyment in, if not the entire collection.

