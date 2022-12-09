10 Movies Where the Biggest Star Dies Really Early

When a movie has a big Hollywood star in their cast, it’s safe to assume they’ll be the one to carry the film. And most times, that is the case. But every so often, a movie decides to randomly defy the status quo and kill off the big star early on, before the plot really thickens.





Maybe they’re killed for shock value. Or maybe they’re killed just because the director felt like it. Whatever the reason, it’s no doubt their decision to kill off the star is an interesting one. Today, we take a look back at some films where the main star dies really early.

10/10 Ryan Reynolds (Life, 2017)

Ryan Reynolds is a notorious main character man. And with his commanding presence and charming demeanor, it’s no wonder that he takes center stage in most productions he’s featured in. So when he was cast as one of six space crew members in Life, fans expected him to take the lead yet again. However, Reynolds is the first crew member of the bunch to be killed off in a twist that came as a huge shock to audiences and fans alike.

9/10 Bryan Cranston (Godzilla, 2014)

In 2014, Bryan Cranston was on top of the world. Coming off of his run as Walter White in the hit show Breaking Bad, Bryan was destined to be a standout lead in 2014’s Godzilla. However, things wouldn’t go so smoothly for Bryan’s character scientist Joe Brody; within the first few scenes of the film, Joe Brody is severely attacked by a winged beast and dies as a result.

8/10 Chris Hemsworth (Cabin in the Woods, 2012)

In Cabin in the Woods, Chris Hemsworth is rightfully cast as an athletic jock-type named Curt. Chris’ character is only the second one to die in this horror comedy flick. And in fact, Curt is one of the few characters who wasn’t directly murdered by another person or entity. Either way, we’re glad we got to see him on the big screen, even if only for a little while.

7/10 Drew Barrymore (Scream, 1996)

When audiences saw that Drew Barrymore was cast in 1996’s Scream, they were obviously excited. With the star’s face front and center on every promotional poster, it seemed like Drew would be in it for the long haul, battling this horror villain until the very end. However, Drew’s character, Casey Becker, shockingly dies within the first act of the film in a now-iconic phone call scene.

6/10 Kate Winslet (Contagion, 2011)

Kate Winslet definitely has a lot of experience as a leading lady. In 2011 when she was cast as Dr. Erin Mears in Contagion, her character was thrust into a world infiltrated by a fast-spreading virus. However, Kate’s character is killed early on as a result of contacting the deadly disease and is one of the earliest characters to go.

5/10 Christian Slater (Mindhunters, 2004)

Mindhunters, the 2004 slasher flick, saw Christian Slater as J.D. Reston, a student with a large group of friends. Christian’s character was positioned as the leader of the group and love interest to fellow student Nicole. However, J.D. suffers an extremely unique (and early) demise when he instantly freezes himself to death after opening a container full of liquid nitrogen.

4/10 Julianne Moore (Children of Men, 2006)

Children of Men takes place in a dystopian society where the women have become infertile. Julianne Moore is cast as Julian Taylor, a strong and intelligent leader of a rebel group. However, Julian is ambushed within the first few acts of the film by a mob and is subsequently killed.

3/10 George Clooney (Gravity, 2013)

Okay, maybe George Clooney’s character didn’t technically die early in Gravity. And spoiler alert, he does come back later in the film as a hallucination. However, Clooney’s character, Matt, is sent hurling through space within the first few minutes, leaving him to communicate with Sandra Bullock’s character, Ryan, only by radio. Though he suffers a horrifying death in the film, his actions are integral in helping Ryan navigate her dilemma.

2/10 Janet Leigh (Psycho, 1960)

When bombshell Janet Leigh was cast as Marion Crane in Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, the public was looking forward to watching her navigate the world of horror. Instead, the public was shocked to watch her be violently killed off early on in the film. However, her star power and talent helped cement her place as a horror movie icon, adding to Hitchcock’s legacy as a filmmaker.

1/10 Channing Tatum (G.I. Joe: Retaliation, 2013)

Channing Tatum is known as a Hollywood hunk, making him an ideal candidate to lead a G.I. Joe movie. However, once G.I. Joe: Retaliation came around, Channing’s character, Duke, would be one of the first to go. Being that this was the second installment in the G.I. Joe film series, Duke was expected to stick around and continue leading the pack. Killing off one of the main characters so early was certainly a bold choice in this action sequel.

