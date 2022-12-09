25-Year-Old American Player Irks Tennis Fans With an Unwarranted

Reilly Opelka has taken to Twitter again. And yet again, tennis fans have come at him and flat-out rejected his stance. This time the American tennis player has expressed his opinions on a post that talks about the most popular sports personalities of the year. The top 3 on the list are all tennis personalities – Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams.

The list was about the most trending athletes in Google in 2022. After Reilly expressed his opinion on Twitter regarding the results, tennis fans worldwide blasted him for his tweet.

Reilly Opelka attracts negative fan reactions, again!

Tennis fans have not stopped bombing Opelka after he wrote, “Weird flex” while quoting Eurosport’s tweet about the most searched tennis personalities.

Fans have commented how Reilly is directly earning from tennis as his career. They have found that his comment was out of place, considering his profession.

By the looks of it, Twitter will not let Reilly live his “vote” controversy down anytime soon.

Opelka’s 2022: on and off Twitter

Reilly Opelka has had his share of controversies in 2022. From allegedly dating Venus Williams to giving out his bold opinions on the Fernando Verdasco ban, fans have not made it an easy year for Opelka. He was slammed for almost every controversial opinion he tweeted. The most controversial comment, however, was him mocking Coco Gauff when the teenage sensation asked fellow Americans to vote.

On the ATP Tour, the junior Wimbledon champion was at his career-high ranking in 2022. He was ranked the world no. 17 in singles and the world no. 89 in doubles. Opelka also reached the third round in the Australian Open 2022. He won two singles titles this year- at the Dallas Open and the US Men’s Clay Court Championships. Opelka has been in good form this season and with the upcoming Australian Open, he will be looking to be at his best.

