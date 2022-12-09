3 most underrated Netflix shows everyone should watch (2022)

Each year, Netflix releases so much new content. It’s almost too much to keep up with, which means there are several underrated Netflix shows that either fall through the cracks or wind up overshadowed by the buzzier releases of the year.

For some Netflix shows, hitting the top 10 doesn’t mean the impact will be as widespread as behemoth titles like Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Manifest. Once the shows cycle out with each new addition, certain titles unfortunately fade to the background. Out of side, out of mind.

But there’s a trio of underrated Netflix shows released this year that, while underrated for different reasons, shouldn’t be forgotten when it comes to the shuffle of year-end lists and “best of” rankings. If others won’t lift these shows up, we will!

Underrated Netflix shows 2022

Keep in mind, there are many more Netflix shows that deserved better this year, but here are three of the most underrated Netflix shows that should have been bigger in 2022.

Echoes

The mystery-thriller limited series Echoes was released on Netflix in August 2022, and while critics panned the miniseries, it was a decent hit with viewers in the Netflix top 10. While it might not have been one of the best Netflix shows of the year, Echoes will definitely go down as an underrated series that more fans should have checked out. Likewise, the Television Academy shouldn’t forget Michelle Monaghan’s amazing performance come Emmy season.

Blockbuster

Netflix original comedy series have an incredibly difficult time of attracting and maintaining an audience for an extended period of time. There have been exceptions, like Grace and Frankie and animated hits like Big Mouth and BoJack Horseman, but most Netflix comedies are sadly short-lived. This year’s new comedy entry Blockbuster, which takes place at the video store’s final US location, wasn’t nearly as bad as critics would lead you to believe. Randall Park and Melissa Fumero are great together, and once the series finds its footing, it’s super charming and witty.

Blockbuster needed more than 10 episodes, and absolutely needs more than one season, to completely hit its stride, its groove, its sweet spot. The series would probably be afforded that opportunity if it aired on a network like ABC or NBC. Even if Netflix opts to close down Blockbuster for good, here’s to hoping new viewers still check out the underrated and misunderstood comedy series that deserved better.

Firefly Lane

Back in February 2021, the drama series Firefly Lane premiered on Netflix to modest success, bolstered by the joint star power of leads Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke. The second season took almost two years to premiere with the first nine episodes of what become a 16-episode final season. Unfortunately, the hit series’ grand return fell kind of flat.

But Firefly Lane should have had more fanfare attached to its second season. Heigl and Chalke are better than ever, as are Ali Skovbye and Roan Curtis, the young actresses playing the teen versions of Tully and Kate. The series should share the same viewership success as fellow Netflix original romantic drama Virgin River. Don’t miss one of the most underrated Netflix shows of the year.

What underrated Netflix shows do you think deserved more attention in 2022? Share your picks in the comments!