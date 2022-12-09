38 Amazing Christmas Movie Ideas That Netflix NEEDS To Make Right

But there are only so many to watch! So, we came up with some VERY SERIOUS pitches for movies we’d like to see made. (Are you listening, movie execs???)
Our crack team of holiday movie lovers are basically geniuses with PROFESSIONAL-adjacent level Photoshop skills. So, without further ado, we present 38 undeniably great ideas for the next slate of holiday film MASTERPIECES.
1.
It Takes Two to Christmas
2.
A Chicago Christmas Carol
3.
Dashing Through the Romance
4.
Baby, It’s Mold Inside
5.
Actions Speak Louder Than Christmas
7.
Better Late Than Christmas
8.
Kill Two Birds with One Christmas
10.
When It Rains, It’s Christmas
11.
A Christmas Is Worth a Thousand Words
12.
Ignorance Is Christmas
13.
So Far, So Christmas: a 12-episode miniseries
14.
Simply Having a Winterfell Christmastime
15.
Fortune Favors the HoliGAYS
17.
Curiosity Killed the Christmas
19.
It’s a Wonderful Lie
23.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
24.
Underneath the Mistlefoe
25.
Like World Peace in a Pod
27.
A Blessing in His Eyes
28.
A Christmas in Disguise
29.
Once in a Blue Christmas
30.
Just in the St. Nick of Time
31.
Live and Let Christmas
32.
All I Want for Christmas Is Juice
33.
Make the Yule Bride Gay
37.
Hit the Nail on the Holidays
38.
You’re My Present This Year
Do you have a Christmas movie pitch that you want to see on the big screen? Drop your ideas in the comments below!
