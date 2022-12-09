Categories
38 Amazing Christmas Movie Ideas That Netflix NEEDS To Make Right


The holiday season is officially upon us!! If you’re anything like us, there’s nothing better than snuggling up to watch a good (bad) Hallmark or Netflix Christmas movie to get yourself in the holiday spirit.

But there are only so many to watch! So, we came up with some VERY SERIOUS pitches for movies we’d like to see made. (Are you listening, movie execs???)

Our crack team of holiday movie lovers are basically geniuses with PROFESSIONAL-adjacent level Photoshop skills. So, without further ado, we present 38 undeniably great ideas for the next slate of holiday film MASTERPIECES.

1.

It Takes Two to Christmas

2.

A Chicago Christmas Carol

3.

Dashing Through the Romance

4.

Baby, It’s Mold Inside

5.

Actions Speak Louder Than Christmas

7.

Better Late Than Christmas

8.

Kill Two Birds with One Christmas

10.

When It Rains, It’s Christmas

11.

A Christmas Is Worth a Thousand Words

12.

Ignorance Is Christmas

13.

So Far, So Christmas: a 12-episode miniseries

14.

Simply Having a Winterfell Christmastime

15.

Fortune Favors the HoliGAYS

17.

Curiosity Killed the Christmas

19.

It’s a Wonderful Lie

23.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

24.

Underneath the Mistlefoe

25.

Like World Peace in a Pod

27.

A Blessing in His Eyes

28.

A Christmas in Disguise

29.

Once in a Blue Christmas

30.

Just in the St. Nick of Time

31.

Live and Let Christmas

32.

All I Want for Christmas Is Juice

33.

Make the Yule Bride Gay

37.

Hit the Nail on the Holidays

38.

You’re My Present This Year

Do you have a Christmas movie pitch that you want to see on the big screen? Drop your ideas in the comments below!



