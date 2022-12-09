500 million Trees by 2026- Nyaradzo joins fight to restore the

Chronicle Reporter

DIVERSIFIED insurance group, Nyaradzo Life Assurance Company has set a target to plant 500 million trees by 2025 to replenish forests and protect the environment.

Working with various organisations and stakeholders, Nyaradzo partnered with the Friends of The Environment (Fote) initiative to carry out tree planting activities that comprise walkathons.

Scores of people, recently walked for 20km from Hwange town to Lukosi Secondary School to raise awareness about the need to plant trees and conserve the environment.

The walkathon was part of activities for the National Tree Planting Day which falls annually on the first Saturday of December.

On the day, 50 trees were planted at Lukosi Secondary School as part of Nyaradzo’s corporate social responsibility programmes.

Environmentalist Mr Daniel Sithole, who is executive director for Green Shango Environmental Trust and was the guest of honour said tree planting activities resonate well with Vision 2030 which aims to move the country towards a prosperous and empowered upper-middle income society.

“We are here to raise awareness on the importance of trees as we embark for national tree planting through walking. As Matabeleland North we are proud to take the lead in creating awareness about National Tree Planting Day and the importance of trees in our lives.

“We are in the tree planting season and it’s time to play our part in tree conservation and planting. Tree planting and conservation opens up opportunities for creating wealth through forest-based enterprises such as the production of improved fruits and honey for the export market, production of nut-based cosmetics and the provision of ecosystem services for our thriving wildlife in Matabeleland North,” said Mr Sithole.

He challenged citizens to strive to plant fruit trees at their premises to have a healthy environment as well as boost food nutrition.

Trees have various uses and help stabilise forests as well as protect rivers and dams.

For Matabeleland North forests are a source of revenue as they help protect wildlife which is a draw card for tourists.

“We cannot talk about climate change mitigation and adaptation without mentioning the important role of trees and forests.

Mr Sithole commended Government, through the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry and its agencies for continuously sustaining and spearheading tree planting activities.

He said protecting the environment helps Government and the country to achieve economic targets as espoused in the National Development Strategy 1 through broad-based transformation, new wealth creation and expanding horizons of economic opportunities for all Zimbabweans in the spirit of leaving no one or no place behind.

Mr Sithole implored people, especially at sites where trees are planted every year, to ensure that they are taken care of and not left to die.

FOTE has established tree nurseries throughout the country to support the 500 million walkathon tree planting programme.

Nyaradzo Hwange manager Mr Kennedy Dube who was representing FOTE said the target of 500 million trees by 2026 will be met.

“We started with a walk from Hwange town to Lukosi about 20km away where we planted 50 trees and as friends of the environment, we appreciate what the community has done. Our target of planting 500 million trees by the year 2026 will come to fruition and activities are happening across the country,” he said.

Other stakeholders that took part included Forestry Commission and Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

Lukosi Secondary School head Mrs Possenta Kwidini said the tree planted at her school will go a long way in replenishing forests and encouraging children to be responsible citizens.

This year’s theme for tree planting is: “Trees and forest for ecosystem restoration and improved livelihoods.”