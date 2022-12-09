A guide to all the new ‘Yellowstone’ characters who have joined

Lainey Wilson plays a new-in-town musician named Abby, who has caught the eye of one of the ranch hands.
Hot on the heels of her CMA wins, Wilson — who was no stranger to the show before she joined the cast, as her music was previously featured in an episode — made her debut in the first episode of season five.
She plays a new-in-town musician who makes quite an impression on one Yellowstone ranch hand, in particular at John’s (Kevin Costner) governor ball.
“There’s immediate interest, immediate attraction,” Wilson has said of her character’s run-in with Ryan (Ian Bohen) in a behind-the-scenes video posted on YouTube.
Bohen added: “That is the beginning of the, ‘Hey, it’s nice to meet you. I like you. I hope to see you again soon.'”
However, the course of love may not run as smoothly as Ryan hopes as viewers saw Abby conclusively tell Beth (Kelly Reilly) that she would never date a cowboy as she doesn’t want to play second fiddle to the rancher life.
Dawn Olivieri plays a new formidable opponent for the Duttons, Sarah Atwood.
As viewers saw in the two-hour premiere, Sarah arrived in Montana as a new counselor for Market Equities. She is working closely with Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) and her real estate company as it continues its relentless battle to acquire the land the Yellowstone ranch is on by whatever means necessary.
It’s immediately obvious that Sarah, with her cool confidence and ability to put a Market Equities staffer in his place when he ogles her, is their answer to Beth. We’re looking forward to seeing the two sharp-tongued ladies go head-to-head in a future episode.
As for what Sarah will get up to this season, it’s anyone’s guess, but she has already set her sights on Jamie (Wes Bentley) as a potential weak link in the Dutton family.
Olivieri might be familiar to viewers as she previously starred as Clare Dutton, the sister of Dutton family ancestor James Dutton (Tim McGraw), in “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” Her other television credits include “SEAL Team,” “The Vampire Diaries,” and “Heroes.”
Lilli Kay plays Clara Brewer, John Dutton’s assistant now that he is governor of Montana.
John also has a new team member fighting in his corner this season in the form of his new assistant, Clara.
However, from what we’ve seen of her so far, we don’t think she’s going to be playing dirty like Sarah, but we could be proven wrong.
As a staffer in the governor’s office, Clara is used to the world of politics, so we can imagine that working for John might be something of a learning curve for her. As audiences have seen already, the Dutton patriarch isn’t one for following the rules, having already fired his chief of staff and given the position to his daughter Beth.
Kay began her acting career just a few years ago when she appeared in the television film “Paterno” (2018). Since then, she has had recurring roles in “Chambers” and “Your Honor.”
Kai Caster plays Rowdy, a cowboy who is connected to Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth’s backstory.
You might have missed Rowdy in the season premiere, only because he doesn’t get mentioned by name, but he is the cowboy seen in the flashbacks of Rip and Beth’s first date.
He is seen getting ready for a night in town the same evening and comes across Rip when the date turns sour.
“If she’s bucking this hard from the beginning, the smartest thing you can do is just jump off,” he tells the teen before allowing him to drive his truck back to the ranch.
Caster has been a television regular for many years, having made his screen debut at the age of eight in “Backyards & Bullets” in 2007. More recently, he has appeared in the likes of “Shameless,” “American Horror Story,” and “Magnum P.I.”
Source link