A new feline relationship | Sow There!

My mom was in a relationship with a man for about three years, and suddenly he died. They say anger is one of the stages of grief and mom was pretty darn mad — at him! He shoulda/woulda/coulda done something to avoid dying. A few months after his death, she was so mad she signed up for an “old folks” dating site and met Joe.

“What are you doing,” family members counseled needlessly. “It’s too soon to be dating someone new. You’re still grieving.”

She agreed, and decided to take it very slow.

Joe was feeling it. He decided to be patient.

Time passed and it was obvious they liked each other. But how to make that awkward transition to something more when the time feels right? And is it worth it to ruin a perfectly good friendship?

“Maybe you should just kiss him,” I suggested strongly. “If it’s a great kiss, then you’ll know.”

She took my advice. The past six years I have sent Joe Father’s Day cards.

For the past several months I had been dating a really great guy, and he died suddenly. I’m not ready to write about that.

Yet, I am strongly considering following my mom’s example by jumping into a new relationship.

Last summer, a kitty started hanging out in my yard. The cat was dusty and rangy and frankly looked quite sad. I coaxed it out from behind my dad’s Mustang and we had a brief but spectacular pet fest.

Daisy, the Rottadoodle next door, came bounding toward me with the slobbery chew toy I usually toss before getting into my car. The kitty ran for its life.

The cat braved my backyard a few times after that, but I didn’t let things become serious; I knew I had plans to leave the country for the month of October.

On the night that I returned from my travels, I was huffing across my driveway, bags overflowing with Irish sweaters, and I heard a mew near the nearly-dead calendula. The cat became visible under the street lights. I almost cried. Someone was glad I was home!

She/He/It had changed since I was gone. When I left town, the cat looked bedraggled. Now it has a thick coat of soft light orange and cream-colored fur. The next morning I saw the orange mop on my picnic table, curled on a stack of empty black fabric pots.

One frigid night I was outdoors to cover my plants and decided to roll some towels lengthwise to build a cat “bed”, in case the kitty needed more protection from the chill. She was there in the morning and I felt like I had done a good deed.

Over the past several weeks I have been much more deliberate in my wooing. I bought a small bag of cat food at the dollar store, just a small bag, mind you, just in case she/he/it wants to hang out and have a snack. One night the tinkle of dry foot on a small plate drew the attention of another sweet white kitty, who was not welcome at our intimate outdoor party.

This other cat was wearing a collar and surely should be at home, warm and curled up in some 9-year-old’s lap. I hissed at that cat like the scene in “Avatar” when Neytiri scares away the ferocious dog/beasts. Collared-kitty tried to apologize with some sweet mewing, and didn’t deserve to be terrorized, but I wanted orange kitty to know she was No. 1.

Hanging out with a stray cat can be tricky, particularly once there is food involved. At least once in my adult life I was heartbroken when a cat abandoned me. Maybe he was hit by a car, but I suspect he found a place with wet food and no happy dog next door.

Last Saturday I spent some time knocking on neighbors’ doors to ask about the orange kitty, but no one answers their doors these days. My neighbor Penny said she knows the cat, and pulls burrs from its fur. But Penny assured me they are just friends. She also said the cat talks too much.

One day, when she/he/it and I were loving on each other with some snacks on the picnic table, I looked down and saw a dead gopher, directly below the edge of the picnic table.

I called my sister.

“You have to hear about the cute new thing the cat did.”

“What?” she said, totally excited for me.

“She left me a gopher.”

“You know what that means,” my sister said knowingly.

“Yes, the cat’s love language is acts of service.”

The next step was to purchase a cheap collar at the dollar stores, the kind you can write on with a Sharpie pen. I wrote on the collar in bold, black letters: “I’m thinking about adopting this cat. If you are the owner, please call XXX-XXXX.” I had not yet made the bold move to put the collar around the cat’s neck.

Monday I stopped my car in the driveway to chat with my Totally Cool Neighbor and the cat joined us. He/she/it started rubbing and circling around my calves, leaving long orange hairs on my black tights. I told my neighbor about the gopher.

“Go get the collar right now and put it around its neck,” he said in that kind of voice that makes you drop everything and do exactly as you are told.

To be truthful, the cat is so fluffy you can’t tell it is wearing a collar. However, the collar has a bell and if someone – its owner – reaches down to pet it, they would surely notice something new. It’s hard to tell with a cat, but I believe wearing that collar made it walk with a new sense of pride.