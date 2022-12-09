A new feline relationship | Sow There!

Categories
My mom was in a relationship with a man for about three years, and suddenly he died. They say anger is one of the stages of grief and mom was pretty darn mad — at him! He shoulda/woulda/coulda done something to avoid dying. A few months after his death, she was so mad she signed up for an “old folks” dating site and met Joe.

“What are you doing,” family members counseled needlessly. “It’s too soon to be dating someone new. You’re still grieving.”

She agreed, and decided to take it very slow.

Joe was feeling it. He decided to be patient.

Time passed and it was obvious they liked each other. But how to make that awkward transition to something more when the time feels right? And is it worth it to ruin a perfectly good friendship?

“Maybe you should just kiss him,” I suggested strongly. “If it’s a great kiss, then you’ll know.”

She took my advice. The past six years I have sent Joe Father’s Day cards.

For the past several months I had been dating a really great guy, and he died suddenly. I’m not ready to write about that.

Yet, I am strongly considering following my mom’s example by jumping into a new relationship.

Last summer, a kitty started hanging out in my yard. The cat was dusty and rangy and frankly looked quite sad. I coaxed it out from behind my dad’s Mustang and we had a brief but spectacular pet fest.

Daisy, the Rottadoodle next door, came bounding toward me with the slobbery chew toy I usually toss before getting into my car. The kitty ran for its life.

The cat braved my backyard a few times after that, but I didn’t let things become serious; I knew I had plans to leave the country for the month of October.

On the night that I returned from my travels, I was huffing across my driveway, bags overflowing with Irish sweaters, and I heard a mew near the nearly-dead calendula. The cat became visible under the street lights. I almost cried. Someone was glad I was home!

She/He/It had changed since I was gone. When I left town, the cat looked bedraggled. Now it has a thick coat of soft light orange and cream-colored fur. The next morning I saw the orange mop on my picnic table, curled on a stack of empty black fabric pots.

One frigid night I was outdoors to cover my plants and decided to roll some towels lengthwise to build a cat “bed”, in case the kitty needed more protection from the chill. She was there in the morning and I felt like I had done a good deed.



