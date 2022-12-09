A TikToker Compared A Florida Map To New York Cities & Viewers

Florida was recently ranked the most popular place for winter travel, and, with the amount of New Yorkers that visit seasonally, a local TikToker shared which Sunshine State cities are comparable to those in the Empire State.

Content creator Franky Bernstein (@frankybernstein) posted a video on Wednesday of a map of Florida with New York cities written across it. The clip got 197.4K views, and his audience is split on his choices.

He said that the South Florida area would be Manhattan, including Miami and Boca. Orlando, he mentioned, would be Brooklyn since it’s far enough away from Miami (Manhattan) and theme parks are there “so it can be fun.”

Next, he compared Staten Island to the panhandle “because everyone over there talks funny,” and the Southwest coast is like New Jersey.

“It’s nice like ‘New York nice,’ but it’s not New York,” he said.

Last but not least, he mentioned that The Keys is The Hamptons because there’s so much traffic and you spend a lot of money because you’re “stuck in the middle of nowhere.”

@frankybernstein I made a map of Florida for all the snowbirds leaving New York this winter #newyork #nyc #florida #greenscreen

Commenters found his video to be honest, but half of the viewers said it couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Tampa/St. Pete is Brooklyn, the rest are accurate,” one person wrote.

Another replied that they think Palm Beach would be considered The Hamptons.

“Totally skipped the accuracy of Naples 🤝 Connecticut,” someone published.

However, other followers agreed wholeheartedly, with one who called it “the most accurate video on the Internet.”

The creator, who is a Boca resident, highlighted the city. He explained that it’s a fun place to be if you like going out, but also being more mellow. The creator also said that if you went to high school here, you’ll probably run into everyone you know.

“In Boca, too,” wrote one user, “and you’re 100% spot on.”

Many responded that they want more versions of this content, and Bernstein said he may do one on South Florida cities only next time.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.