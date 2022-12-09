Abrar Ahmed takes seven wickets v England on Test debut to stun

Abrar Ahmed took seven wickets in his first innings as a Test match bowler to stun England and Ben Stokes. Pakistan bowled the tourists out for 281 on the first day of the second Test of the series in Multan.

Abrar was handed his cap before play started on Friday after missing out on selection in Rawalpindi last week. And he certainly made quite the impression.

He picked up figures of 7-114 from his 22 overs. The mystery spinner took the first seven England wickets to fall and was on course to become the first debutant to take 10 in an innings in Test history.

However, Zahid Mahmood prevented that from happening when he had Ollie Robinson caught. Abrar still could have collected the best figures by anyone on Test debut but Mahmood then bowled Jack Leach first ball to also end those chances.

Pakistan headed into the match trailing 1-0 in the series following England’s superb win last week. Abrar may have been pleased to not make his debut on the dire Rawalpindi surface.

But it was clear from the outset that the spinners would get a bit more purchase in Multan. And Abrar more than took advantage of that.

His first wicket was that of Zak Crawley, with a ball that jagged back and bowled the opener through the gate. Ben Duckett was next to fall as he missed a sweep and was given LBW on review.

Former England skipper Joe Root was trapped LBW playing back. Ollie Pope looked good for his 60 but tried one reverse sweep too many and was caught at short third man.

And Abrar had a first Test five-wicket haul before lunch when Harry Brook looked to go big but could only lift the ball high to Mohammad Nawaz at mid off. In doing so, he became only the second debutant in Test history to take five wickets before lunch on day one of a match, after Alf Valentine for the West Indies against England in 1950.

