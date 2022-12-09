Alex Beresford ‘feels for’ those watching Harry and Meghan

Fans were also given a never seen before insight into the earlier stages of their relationship and how much easier it was to date away from the cameras.

The couple revealed that they met through a friend on Instagram and went for drinks in London’s Soho for their first date.

Harry described their relationship as a “great love story” and said Meghan “sacrificed everything” to be with him.

He said: “I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit in the mould, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with.