Aqeel, Shoaib to face-off in Tennis men’s singles final

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Aqeel Khan and 2nd Seed Muhammad Shoaib would vie for the top honor in the Men’s Singles final of the 35th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships here at S.Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex on Friday.

In the first semifinal, Aqeel Khan was in fine touch but faced tough resistance from Muzammil Murtaza. In this match Aqeel and Muzammil played high-caliber and remarkable tennis and excellent forehand and backhand drives were witnessed.

In the first set, Muzammil ground strokes were prefect in rhythm and he was flawless from the net and out played Aqeel Khan won the first set 6-4.

In the second set, Aqeel Khan bounced back aggressively and gained his strength and level the match 1-1 set all. In the final set Aqeel Khan kept the same pressure and won set and match at score of 6-3 by breaking 2nd game of Muzammil and qualifying for the final of Men’s Singles. The match lasted 2 hours and 16 minutes.

In the second semifinal, 21-year-old Muhammad Shoaib outclassed 6th seed Mudassar Murtaza by playing excellent game of tennis in straight set win 6-4 6-2.

The best encounter of the day was played between Sami Zeb Khan and M.Talha Khan in the Junior 18 and Under category. 3rd seed Sami Zeb struggled hard to win his match against talented upcoming youngster M.Talha of Islamabad. In the first set, Talha builds up the winning lead 5-1 by breaking the 4th and 6th games of Sami Zeb.

At this stage, Sami Zeb changed the pace of game and reduced the winning lead of Talha by breaking the 9th game, and by holding the 10th game, the score reached at 5-5 games all. The set was decided in the tie break, which both the players exhibited excellent game of tennis, Sami Zeb had the tie-break at 14-12.

The second set was again marked in the same style and both the players demonstrated high standard of game of tennis which lasted in favour of Talha Khan and the match leveled at 1-1 set all. In the final set Sami Zeb again changed the pace and strategy of the game plan, and managed to break the 8th game of Talha Khan to build up the winning lead 5-3 and kept the same pressure in the 9th game by hitting some excellent cross-court shots and won the match and set at 6-3, and qualified for the Final. The match lasted 2 hours and 30 minutes.

In the second semifinal, top seed Bilal Asim struggled hard to win his encounter against 5th seed Ahmad Nael Qureshi. Both the players displayed high caliber and remarkable tennis. In the first when set score reached 5-5 games all, Bilal managed to break 11th game of Qureshi to build up the lead 6-5 and won the 1st set at 7-5 by holding his serve.

In the 2nd set Qureshi changed the pace and played aggressively to win the set comfortably at 6-1, and leveled the match 1-1 set all. In the final set, both the players played excellent tennis, but Bilal Asim by breaking the 2nd and 4th games of Qureshi, build-up a lead 5-2, and finished the match by holding the 9th game at 6-3 and qualified for the final of Junior 18 & Under.

In Men’s Singles (semifinals), Aqeel Khan beat Muzammil Murtaza 4-6 6-4 6-3; Muhammad Shoaib beat Mudassar Murtaza 6-4 6-2.

In Ladies Singles (semifinals), Sarah Mahboob beat Amna Qayyum 6-0 6-0; Noor Malik Vs Esha Jawad (in progress).

In Men’s Doubles semifinals, Muzammil Murtaza, Mudassar Murtaza beat Muhammad Shoaib, Barkatullah 1-6 6-3 10-2; Heera Ashiq, Yousaf Khalil beat M.Talha Khan, M.Huzaifa Khan 6-4 6-1.

In Junior 18&Under Singles (Main Draw semifinals), Bilal Asim beat Ahmed Nael Qureshi 7-5 1-6 6-3: Sami Zeb Khan beat Muhammad Talha Khan 7-6(14), 6-7(5), 6-3.

In Boys & Girls 12 & Under Singles (semifinals), Abdur Rehman beat Muhammad Shakib 4-1, 4-2: Haziq Arejo beat Hajra Suhail 4-1 4-1.

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority, and the President Islamabad Tennis Association will grace the occasion on Men’s Singles final and distribute prizes amongst the winners and runners-up.