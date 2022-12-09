Categories
Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon Announced At The Game Awards



A new From Software game was announced at this year’s Game Awards, but it’s not another iteration of the Soulsbornes we’ve come to expect from the studio. Instead From is going back to its roots with a new entry in its mecha shooter series, called Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.

The brief teaser trailer showed a ruined world followed by some glamor shots of big stompy robots, as well as other giant mechanized behemoths, which is what you would want from a mecha game.

