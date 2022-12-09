Armored Core 6 reveal trailer shows off FromSoftware mech game

Armored Core 6 is official, seeing Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware return to its beloved mecha series for the first time since 2012’s Armored Core V. The new entry was revealed during The Game Awards 2022 with a stylish trailer showcasing some of the big mechs you’ll get to pilot and fight in the robot game, which is currently set for a 2023 release date.

It’s been hinted for a while that FromSoftware’s next game after the huge success of Elden Ring could be Armored Core, and now we have official confirmation. Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is looking absolutely gorgeous so far. While the cinematic trailer doesn’t show too much in terms of how the game will actually play, long-time fans of the series will certainly be overjoyed to see it finally getting some more love and attention.

The trailer was sandwiched between the reveal that Elden Ring had won Best Game Direction and then netted the overall Game of the Year award at the annual Geoff Keighley-hosted awards. It’s certainly been an exciting year for FromSoftware, and it seems there’s plenty more in store from the Japanese development studio.

You can watch the Armored Core 6 reveal trailer below:

