Arsenal latest on Ben White return amid claims of England

Ben White will reunite with Arsenal soon after news emerged he left England’s World Cup because of a reported spat – but he won’t join the club’s Dubai training camp. White was reportedly sent home from Qatar after engaging in a verbal bust-up with Gareth Southgate’s assistant Steve Holland during a team meeting, despite the FA publicly citing another reason for his departure.
After his November 30 exit, a statement read: “Ben White has left England’s training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons. The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament. We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time.”
However, according to the Daily Star, White’s disagreement with Holland and issues with the Three Lions squad led to him jetting home from the Middle East. Despite not being on his first international call-up, the 25-year-old struggled to bond with the camp, which has been praised for its togetherness and harmony throughout Southgate’s six-year tenure.
And he exchanged words with Holland after failing to recite key information about England’s Group B opponents Iran, USA and Wales during a team meeting. In the aftermath of the bombshell report, Express Sport understands White will link up with Mikel Arteta’s squad ‘in due course’.
The central defender turned right-back will hope to be in contention to play when the Premier League returns on Boxing Day. The Gunners are currently in the Middle East, competing in the Dubai Champions Cup to shake off any rust gathered during the World Cup break.
Arteta watched his side beat Lyon 3-0 on Thursday, with friendlies against AC Milan and Juventus to follow. However, talkSPORT report the former Brighton and Hove Albion defender won’t be travelling back to the Middle East and will rather re-join Arteta’s ranks in England later this month.
White’s absence from the winter camp, despite Dubai’s locality to Qatar, initially suggested he was unlikely to feature in either match. He will link back up with the Premier League leaders once they return to Hale End, with the view of starting when West Ham United visit the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day.
More updates on the incident and how it could affect White’s future international involvement will likely unravel in the aftermath of England’s tournament. But he will join the nation in hoping the journey doesn’t end against France in Saturday’s blockbuster quarter-final at Al Bayt Stadium.
