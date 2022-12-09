Arsenal ‘reach agreement to sign Ndicka’ as Arteta closes on

He helped Frankfurt win the Europa League last season, beating Rangers in the final. Ndicka represented France from under-16 to under-21 level but is yet to make a senior appearance for Les Bleus.

Arteta has built a strong defence this season, with William Saliba forming a successful partnership with Gabriel at the back. However, if Ben White is to be a right-back in the long run, signing another central defender would be wise.

Rob Holding has been used in cup competitions this season. But Ndicka would provide the balance Arteta wants by giving another left-footed option.

