Artificial Intelligence, real application

Manas Gaur spent time in multiple doctoral programs before landing at the University

of South Carolina. While doing research at Wright State University his advisor was

Amit Sheth, who left Wright State to be the founding director of USC’s Artificial

Intelligence Institute in 2019.

That same year, Sheth encouraged his former advisee to transfer to USC to join his

lab.

To the layperson, Gaur’s research in knowledge-infused learning and knowledge intensive

language understanding can get pretty wonky. But in a nutshell, it’s part of an effort

to improve upon data-centric statistical learning.

Artificial intelligence depends on data, but you need humans to annotate it before

feeding it into the model.

Currently, when a user engages with a model, they only have access to the data itself.

Gaur’s goal is to integrate human knowledge into that model. As a result, users of

a search engine, for example, will have access to reasonable and explainable insights.

And there are already real-world applications. Gaur’s translational research has been

applied in mental health, autonomous driving, chatbots, cybersecurity, online safety

and other areas. He was recently awarded an independent EPSRC-UKRI research grant

to support research on mental health at Alan Turing Institute, UK.

“I want to establish an NSF/NIH-supported center for research in personalized and

trustworthy AI with a targeted focus on digital health, education, online safety and

social behavioral sciences. It will allow people from diverse backgrounds to engage

in research for the benefit of humanity.” Manas Gaur

He is also collaborating with Prisma Health on the deployment of a conversational

agent that knows the right questions to ask on clinical questionnaires and how to

precisely formulate those questions for safety and diagnosis before engaging with

patients.

But why USC? The opportunities for interdisciplinary research. His research was contingent

on his ability to communicate with people working in health sciences and social work

and use data they had collected.

“It was a very fascinating experience for me, in terms of the collaborations I was

able to develop within a short span at USC,” says Gaur, who received a doctorate in

computer science in August. Within a year of arriving in Columbia, he was given the

opportunity to present his research at the Annual Computing Conference at the SEC

Meeting. He was also a part of large team-based National Science Foundation (NSF)

and National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants with professors at USC.

Outside of his research, Gaur has tutored high school, undergraduate and graduate

students from different backgrounds and institutions. He credits a fellowship at University

of Chicago, where he was an Eric and Wendy Schmidt Data Science for Social Good Fellow

in 2017, for his interest in giving back. In 2019, he received an AI for Social Good

Fellowship from Dataminr Inc.

The interest carried over after he joined Sheth’s lab at USC. He reached out to International

Student Services and was directed to SCADR — a program that promotes diversity and

inclusion. Through that program, he was able to reach students of different backgrounds

and experience levels. He also began mentoring undergraduate students who do not have

research experience.

Gaur will continue to mentor students, now as a tenure track assistant professor of

computer science at the University of Maryland Baltimore County. Of course, research

remains a top priority.

He is excited about an upcoming collaboration with Samsung Research, which is exploring

ways to use knowledge-infused AI research in new mobile devices. He also wants to

establish an interdisciplinary research center with a foundation in AI and social

good and the name KAI2 — a knowledge-infused AI and inference lab at the University of Maryland Baltimore

County. He will also be sharing his research at the 2023 Association for the Advancement

of Artificial Intelligence New Faculty Highlights Conference in Washington DC.

“I want to establish an NSF/NIH-supported center for research in personalized and

trustworthy AI with a targeted focus on digital health, education, online safety and

social behavioral sciences,” Gaur says. “It will allow people from diverse backgrounds

to engage in research for the benefit of humanity.”