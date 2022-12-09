Artificial Intelligence Technology improves Greater Anglia’s

Greater Anglia is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to improve the usefulness of customer help points at its stations.

Following feedback from customers about response times and connectivity at the help points, Greater Anglia is using AI technology to improve them to make response times quicker for customers who use them.

At stations fitted with the new technology, customers can press a blue ‘information’ button to quickly find answers to questions such as what train they need to catch and what time the next train is leaving.

The new system is called ‘IVY’. It will supplement teams who answer the help points manually, and allow operators to spend more time dealing with more complex queries. If a caller says they need assistance or help in emergencies, the system will also automatically put the customer through to an operator. Alternatively, users can press a dedicated green ‘emergency’ button.

Help points with the new technology are currently installed at Acle, Beccles, Bury St Edmunds, Cromer, Dovercourt, Enfield Lock, Harlow Mill, Hythe, Lea Bridge, Ponders End, Prittlewell, Sheringham, Stansted Mountfitchet, and Waltham Cross stations.

As the system evolves, it can be updated with additional features such as providing more information and the cost of tickets.

Neil Atkin, Greater Anglia’s Head of Customer Experience, said:“We’d love customers to put the help points to the test by asking them questions and letting us know what they think of them.

“We’re always listening to our customers and this innovative AI system has been developed based on their feedback.

“It will make our help points better for our customers, particularly at our unstaffed stations and when the connection may not be 100% clear or answered as quickly as customers always need, and there is always the option to talk to one of our customer service agents if needed.”