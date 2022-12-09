Ash Barty scoops prestigious tennis award nine months after

Ashleigh Barty was presented with the prestigious Don Award this week for the second time.

The gong is considered Australia’s highest sporting honour and is named in recognition of Sir Donald Bradman, Sport Australia Hall of Fame’s inaugural inductee.

Barty is just the third athlete to win the award on more than one occasion.

Why did Ash Barty win the Don Award?

The former world number one may have retired nine months ago but her legacy continues to be honoured.

Barty scooped the Don Award after winning the Australian Open back in January. The 26-year-old became the first Aussie woman to win the tournament since Chris O’Neil in 1978.

She stormed to her first Grand Slam title on home soil without dropping a single set. Her first round clash with Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko saw Barty completely dominate in a 6-0, 6-1 win.

She then beat Italians Lucia Bronzetti and Camila Giorgi in the second and third round respectively, before facing four Americans on her way to the title.

Amanda Anisimova was up first, followed by Jessica Pegula in the quarter-finals and Madison Keys in the semis. Barty then faced Danielle Collins in the final, who was definitely her toughest opponent of the tournament based on the scoreline.

The 28-year-old put pressure on Barty but in the end it was still a convincing straight sets win, ending 6-3, 7-6.

Just two months after winning the Australian Open, the former world number one announced her retirement from tennis in an emotional interview with former doubles partner and good friend Casey Dellacqua.

What did Ash Barty achieve during her career?

Barty won 15 singles titles during her career, including three Grand Slams.

Prior to her historic Australian Open win, she won the French Open title in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021.

She is just the eighth female player in history to win a major on three different surfaces. At the time, she and Serena Williams were the only two active players to have achieved this feat.

With both stars now retired, the world is waiting to see who will be the next woman to join them on the list.

As well as her success in singles, Barty won 12 titles in doubles, including the 2018 US Open alongside CoCo Vandeweghe.

She also partnered compatriot John Peers at the 2020 Olympics and came away with bronze after Novak Djokovic and Nina Stojanović pulled out of their scheduled match to decide third place.

