At UNESCO, World education leaders call for environment education

To advance these priorities, on Thursday 8 and Friday 9 December UNESCO convened a meeting of the High-Level Steering Committee on Sustainable Development Goal 4 on education. The meeting was held at UNESCO Headquarters, under the chairmanship of Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO’s Director General, and Julius Maada Bio, the President of Sierra Leone.

Following the Transforming Education Summit (TES) that took place on September 2022 in New York, the UN Secretary General mandated the Committee to ensure and monitor the effective follow-up of the commitments of countries made at the Summit.

The Committee called on world leaders to endorse the six calls to action made at the Summit: the green and digital transitions, advancing gender equality, foundational learning, education in crisis contexts, and equitable and efficient education financing.