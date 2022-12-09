Categories
BASF taps LSU to help optimize its operations using artificial


BASF, the largest chemical producer in the world, has been collaborating with LSU chemical engineers to better understand and predict its own production ebbs and flows using artificial intelligence, or AI.

The project adds to an ongoing partnership between LSU and BASF to develop emerging STEM talent across disciplines in Louisiana.

BASF’s chemical manufacturing plant in Geismar in Ascension Parish is one of the company’s six largest integrated production sites across 80 countries. It supplies products to a wide variety of industries, including agriculture, construction, energy and health. Chemicals such as solvents, amines, resins, glues, electronic-grade chemicals, industrial gases, basic petrochemicals and inorganic chemicals are produced at Geismar in about 30 interconnected production units, each containing its own subunits.

In a file photo, an aerial view shows the BASF Geismar site.

“Chemical manufacturing is complex,” said Kerr Wall, digitalization manager in the monomers division at BASF and Cain Department of Chemical Engineering alumnus (LSU 1999). “Operating conditions can change minute-to-minute and there is a lot of data to mine. Big data gives a great opportunity to optimize our processes and become more predictive to improve our yields and our utility usage. This will make us more energy efficient and support our global value of producing chemicals for a sustainable future.”



