Blue Protocol Coming to Xbox Series X|S in 2023 – Xbox Wire

Summary Blue Protocol is a free-to-play multiplayer online action RPG arriving in 2023 on Xbox Series X|S where you become the hero of your very own fantasy adventure.

Explore the beautiful and dangerous world of Regnas in an immersive experience with deep character customization and action-packed combat.

Stay up to date with our teams at Bandai Namco & Amazon Games on the road to Blue Protocol’s launch.

We’re excited to announce that Blue Protocol will be arriving on Xbox Series X|S in 2023! Co-developed by Bandai Namco Online & Bandai Namco Studios and published by Amazon Games, Blue Protocol is a free-to-play multiplayer online action RPG where you become the hero of your very own sci-fi fantasy adventure. Explore the beautiful and dangerous world of Regnas in an immersive multiplayer experience with deep character customization and action-packed combat. Today, we want to share the basics of Blue Protocol and invite you to join us on our road to launch.

A vast world and immersive adventure

You are on a quest to uncover the truth about your origins. On your travels you meet people from many worlds and make new friends with whom you share your adventures. Eventually, you find yourself facing an inescapable destiny that will determine the fate of planet Regnas. The overuse of technology has created a distortion of space-time, which will eventually engulf planet Regnas and cause its destruction. To change that fate, you and your friends must travel to an unknown world in search of the truth and a solution.

Action packed combat and deep customization

It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or an advanced player, the responsive action-combat system with special abilities, combos, counters, and damage multipliers are customizable to your skill level. Your class is dependent on the weapons you choose, allowing you to adapt to challenges without changing your character. Switch between five different classes, each with unique skills that add damage multipliers, healing, and elemental effects that can be modified and leveled-up.

Your character is an integral part of Blue Protocol. Enhance your adventure by enjoying complete character and combat customization. Control how your character appears with custom facial features, hairstyles, outfits, and accessories, and express their personality with gestures and dances to create a true-to-you character representative in game. Explore the vast world with a variety of mounts and craft custom weapons and gear for a truly unique experience.

Multiplayer adventure

Work together as a team with other players to tackle quests, fight boss battles, and engage in massive online raids against towering monsters. There are three options when entering any dungeon, raid, or mission: solo, matchmaking, and recruiting parties.

Solo lets players go it alone; matchmaking randomly connects you with available players of a similar level; recruiting parties let you browse the parties who are taking on the same challenge. If you choose to go solo, don’t neglect giving aid to someone in the same area to get bonus rewards. Have a group or find others you want to play with consistently? Join a Team. Teams are like guilds, with a roster of like-minded players who can easily find each other and play together. Teams have leaders, deputies, and assistants who help administrate the Team, and can rank-up.

Arriving in 2023

Collaborating with Bandai Namco to bring this immersive, action-packed adventure to audiences around the globe has been the start of a great relationship between our teams. Together, we are fully committed to creating the best experience for global players. We’ve had the pleasure of working with Bandai Namco on character customization and accessibility features to ensure that players around the world are able to enjoy this beautifully-crafted game and create characters they identify with— as they truly become the hero in this exciting adventure.

We have a lot planned in 2023. From collaborating with Bandai Namco to showing a behind-the-scenes look at Blue Protocol’s development to beta tests and even building out cosplay resources, there’s a ton of content, community-centric events, and news that we’re excited to share with you. We’re excited for you to join us as we embark on this adventure together. Stay up-to-date on Blue Protocol news at PlayBlueProtocol.com and here on Xbox Wire.