Boomers have more wealth ‘than any other generation,’ but

On the cusp of the greatest generational wealth transfer in history, baby boomers are set to pass more than $68 trillion on to their children.

“It’s a generation that has accumulated a greater percentage of wealth than any other generation ever has,” said Mark Mirsberger, a certified public accountant and CEO of Dana Investment Advisors, referring to boomers.

But they may not be handing down as much as their children think.

Studies show a growing disconnect between how much millennials expect to inherit in the “great wealth transfer” and how much aging boomers plan on leaving them.

More than half, or 52%, of millennials who are expecting to receive an inheritance from their parents or another family member said they expect to receive at least $350,000, according to a recent survey of more than 2,000 adults by Alliant Credit Union. But 55% of baby boomers who plan to leave behind an inheritance said they will pass on less than $250,000.

Part of the discrepancy is “wanting to make sure people have enough money to live on before they start gifting,” taking into account their own life expectancy, long-term care and other considerations, said Susan Hirshman, director of wealth management at Schwab Wealth Advisory in Phoenix.

“There are a lot of what ifs,” she added.

Tack on inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and fears of a recession, and boomers suddenly may be feeling less secure about their financial standing — and less generous when it comes to giving money away.