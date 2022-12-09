Brazil squad ‘laughing’ and ‘couldn’t care less’ after Keane

Brazil’s World Cup stars brushed off criticism from Roy Keane over their excessive celebrations and dancing with a new rendition on their way to their quarter-final clash against Croatia. The Samba Boys did not get their nickname by accident and they appeared to be in fine spirits as they made their way onto the team bus for the game in Qatar.

Keane had twice levelled criticism at the South American nation for being disrespectful during their 4-1 win over South Korea in the last-16 knockout tie. The entire Brazil squad danced on the touchline with head coach Tite after scoring all four of their goals in the first half, which was deemed to be unsporting to their opponents.

But the Irishman’s comments didn’t seem to have had the desired effect from Keane after a video circulated on social media from Brazilian outlet TNT Sports.

In the footage, the Brazil footballers were spotted jumping up and down, perhaps with a deliberate nod to Keane, and playing instruments on their trip to the Education City Stadium.

